Loveland Pass reopens following 600-foot avalanche

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Update 5:58 p.m. The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said no one was found in a search of the debris.

Original: The Colorado Department of Transportation says Loveland Pass has reopened following an avalanche Wednesday morning.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of the avalanche a little after 8 a.m.

The snow from the slide is not blocking the road, but it is described as being several hundred feet wide and about 600 feet long.

The sheriff’s office said they have no reason to believe anyone is trapped.

The Alpine Rescue Team, Summit County Search and Rescue, Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office, Loveland Ski Patrol and Flight for Life are checking the debris field. Avalanche dogs and a helicopter mounted scanner are also being used in the search.

Rescuers found a single ski track leading to the avalanche area, the sheriff’s office said.

