Pete Davidson Films Movie At Shuttered NJ Nursing Home (PHOTOS)

Filming at St. Francis Photo Credit: Sheeran Real Estate Group

A bloody Pete Davidson was spotted in New Jersey.

The comic and beau to Kim Kardashian is reportedly filming new Miramax thriller "The Home" in Denville (Morris County).

Photos of the bloodstained comic snapped Tuesday, March 15 were published by Audacy's 1010Wins.

Social media reports say that the movie is filming at Saint Francis Residential Community, which recently shuttered.

The SNL star plays Max in the film, directed by "The Purge" creator, James DeMonaco, Deadline reports.

According to its IMDB description, the movie follows Max, who realizes that the residents and caretakers at the nursing home where he works are hiding sinister secrets. No word yet on a release date.

