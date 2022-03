Grant Hill, as you may have heard somewhere along the way, drinks Sprite. Or at least he did in the midst of a Hall-of-Fame NBA career that spanned two decades, and would have been even more spectacular had it not been for serious injuries that kept Hill sidelined for several seasons. A four-year player at Duke who went to three Final Fours and won two national championships during his time in Durham, the 49-year-old is getting ready to provide analysis and insight as part of the top college basketball broadcast team at CBS while the Blue Devils make their way through the NCAA Tournament.

