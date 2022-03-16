ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

NextHome, Inc., one of the fastest-growing franchise brands in the country, partners with Inside Real Estate to deliver the industry-leading kvCORE Platform to their 575+ franchised locations and 5,200+ members nationwide

 4 days ago

Award-winning real estate brand NextHome equips their entire network with kvCORE, delivering on their promise to be the franchise for the future. MURRAY, UTAH (PRWEB) MARCH 15, 2022: NextHome, rated the #1 franchise brand in America for owner satisfaction in 2022 across all industries with a proven consumer-centric business model, has...

