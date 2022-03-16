NextHome, Inc., one of the fastest-growing franchise brands in the country, partners with Inside Real Estate to deliver the industry-leading kvCORE Platform to their 575+ franchised locations and 5,200+ members nationwide

In 1987, Congress formally established the month of March as Women’s History Month, a time meant for us all to celebrate the progress, accomplishments and contributions women have made over the past few decades. In addition, International Women’s Day raises awareness for a world free of gender bias, discrimination, and stereotypes. This year’s theme is “Break the Bias”, and the hashtag #BreakTheBias is encouraged for social media posts in support and awareness of this special day across the globe.

