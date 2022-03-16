ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn professor accused of sexual harassment resigns from university

By Drew Taylor
 4 days ago

AUBURN, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A professor who had recently stepped down as dean of Auburn University’s pharmacy school has now entirely resigned from the university.

On Wednesday, AU spokesperson Jennifer Adams confirmed that professor Richard Hansen had left the university Tuesday.

“Richard Hansen will not be teaching at Auburn,” Adams wrote in an email to CBS 42. “He resigned Tuesday from his position as an Auburn faculty member. He is no longer employed by the university.”

Hansen had been a Gilliland Endowed professor at Auburn since first arriving in 2010. Since 2017, he led AU’s Harrison College of Pharmacy, but resigned as dean on Feb. 18 after the student paper, The Auburn Plainsman, published a story that uncovered a Title IX investigation into sexual harassment claims that had been made against him by a student.

At the time of his resignation as dean, the university maintained that Hansen would still be employed as a tenured professor at the school.

Prior to coming to Auburn, Hansen was an associate professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill from 2008 to 2010 and an assistant professor at the UNC from 2003 to 2008.

