Database Management System (DBMS) Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2021-2026

A Ukrainian woman who fled Kyiv with her twin 13-year-old sons when the Russian invasion began and made an arduous journey to the United States by car, foot and plane says she is “hoping for a miracle” for her homeland.Galina Bulygina, 44, escaped with sons Alex and Misha carrying just their passports and a few clothes as the Russian assault began on 24 February, among the more than 1.5 million Ukrainians to leave the country in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.Ms Bulygina has a US visa and arrived this week in New York City, where...

IMMIGRATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO