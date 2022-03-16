North Dakota Post offices hold Job fair on March 17

MINNESOTA - NORTH DAKOTA — The United States Postal Service is consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America. We have, for over 245 years, delivered information, connected families and friends, and powered the engines of commerce and industry. The Postal Service is preparing now for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands. Right now, we are looking for committed and motivated individuals to join us in our mission of service to your local community and the nation through the holidays and beyond.

As part of our innovative and bold 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce. Our employees are our greatest asset, and we are investing in our new employees by providing robust training and on-the-job support. The Postal Service offers competitive wages and benefits, and career advancement opportunities.

Accepting a position with the United States Postal Service is the first step to starting a long, fulfilling career with a dynamic, forward-thinking organization committed to delivering for the American people. Whether you are seeking seasonal, part-time, or a full-time opportunity, we want you to be a part of our proud tradition of service!

Join us for USPS Mega Job Fairs on:

Job Fair Office Locations:

Minnesota

Alexandria MN, Anoka MN, Battle Lake MN, Becker MN, Bemidji MN, Brainerd MN, Chanhassen MN, Duluth MN, Elk River MN, Faribault MN, Farmington MN, Fergus Falls MN, Forest Lake MN, Hallock MN, Hamel MN, Hopkins MN, Isanti MN, Jamestown MN, Lakeville MN, Mankato MN, Minneapolis MN (All of zip code 554), Minneapolis/Saint Paul NDC, Osseo/Maple Grove MN, Prior Lake MN, Red Wing MN, Saint Paul MN (All of zip code 551), Rochester MN, Saint Cloud MN, Savage MN, South Saint Paul MN, Stillwater MN, Thief River Falls MN, Pine Island MN, Madison Lake MN, Long Prairie MN, Clearwater MN, Pelican Rapids MN, Owatonna MN, Moorhead MN APO, Zimmerman MN and Worthington MN.

North Dakota

Bismarck ND, Fargo ND, Grand Forks ND, Minot ND, Wahpeton ND, West Fargo ND, and Hillsboro ND.

Applications are being accepted for the following positions:

RURAL CARRIER ASSOCIATE (RCA): Salary $19.06 per hour

ASSISTANT RURAL CARRIER (ARC): Salary $19.06 per hour

CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT (CCA): Salary $18.92 per hour

TRACTOR TRAILER OPERATOR: Salary $24.70 per hour

AUTOMOTIVE MECHANIC: Salary $23.75 per hour

MAIL HANDLER ASSISTANT (MHA): Salary $17.32 per hour

MAIL PROCESSING CLERK (PSE): Salary $18.69 per hour

SALES AND SERVICE ASSOCIATE (PSE): Salary $18.69 per hour

The United States Postal Service is an equal opportunity employer offering a fast-paced, rewarding work environment with competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training, and opportunities for advancement.

