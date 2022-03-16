ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

North Dakota Post offices hold Job fair on March 17

By Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3V7x_0egvNTns00

MINNESOTA - NORTH DAKOTA — The United States Postal Service is consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America. We have, for over 245 years, delivered information, connected families and friends, and powered the engines of commerce and industry. The Postal Service is preparing now for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands. Right now, we are looking for committed and motivated individuals to join us in our mission of service to your local community and the nation through the holidays and beyond.

As part of our innovative and bold 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce. Our employees are our greatest asset, and we are investing in our new employees by providing robust training and on-the-job support. The Postal Service offers competitive wages and benefits, and career advancement opportunities.

Accepting a position with the United States Postal Service is the first step to starting a long, fulfilling career with a dynamic, forward-thinking organization committed to delivering for the American people. Whether you are seeking seasonal, part-time, or a full-time opportunity, we want you to be a part of our proud tradition of service!

Join us for USPS Mega Job Fairs on:

Job Fair Office Locations:

Minnesota

Alexandria MN, Anoka MN, Battle Lake MN, Becker MN, Bemidji MN, Brainerd MN, Chanhassen MN, Duluth MN, Elk River MN, Faribault MN, Farmington MN, Fergus Falls MN, Forest Lake MN, Hallock MN, Hamel MN, Hopkins MN, Isanti MN, Jamestown MN, Lakeville MN, Mankato MN, Minneapolis MN (All of zip code 554), Minneapolis/Saint Paul NDC, Osseo/Maple Grove MN, Prior Lake MN, Red Wing MN, Saint Paul MN (All of zip code 551), Rochester MN, Saint Cloud MN, Savage MN, South Saint Paul MN, Stillwater MN, Thief River Falls MN, Pine Island MN, Madison Lake MN, Long Prairie MN, Clearwater MN, Pelican Rapids MN, Owatonna MN, Moorhead MN APO, Zimmerman MN and Worthington MN.

North Dakota

Bismarck ND, Fargo ND, Grand Forks ND, Minot ND, Wahpeton ND, West Fargo ND, and Hillsboro ND.

Applications are being accepted for the following positions:

RURAL CARRIER ASSOCIATE (RCA): Salary $19.06 per hour

ASSISTANT RURAL CARRIER (ARC): Salary $19.06 per hour

CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT (CCA): Salary $18.92 per hour

TRACTOR TRAILER OPERATOR: Salary $24.70 per hour

AUTOMOTIVE MECHANIC: Salary $23.75 per hour

MAIL HANDLER ASSISTANT (MHA): Salary $17.32 per hour

MAIL PROCESSING CLERK (PSE): Salary $18.69 per hour

SALES AND SERVICE ASSOCIATE (PSE): Salary $18.69 per hour

The United States Postal Service is an equal opportunity employer offering a fast-paced, rewarding work environment with competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training, and opportunities for advancement.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operati

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Virginia reporter discovered dead in shooting when paper tries to assign her the story

A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. "Saturday would have been Sierra Jenkins’ turn to cover the breaking news shift for The Virginian-Pilot," the newspaper reported. "When an editor learned early Saturday that several people had been shot in downtown Norfolk, he called Jenkins repeatedly to ask her to cover it. But she couldn’t be reached."
NORFOLK, VA
Fox News

Rep. Don Young, Alaska Republican, dead at 88

U.S. Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, the longest-serving member of the House, died Friday night at Los Angeles International Airport while he was on his way home. He was 88. The cause of death was not yet determined. Young, a California native, had served in Congress since winning a special election...
ALASKA STATE
Fox News

Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has a constitutional problem

Nominating a justice to the Supreme Court can feel a lot like picking a ruler, as appointments last a lifetime, and someone’s word becomes law. Literally. The only restraint on individuals is their willingness to be guided first and foremost by the U.S. Constitution. But that’s not what President Joe Biden was looking for when he chose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for a seat on the Supreme Court. Searching for a judge with "a living constitution" perspective, Biden wanted someone who leaned toward creative writing rather than Constitutional loyalty, which should trouble U.S. Senators when they question the nominee on Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
The Hill

Maryland, Georgia halt state gas taxes

Maryland and Georgia on Friday temporarily halted their state gas taxes to provide some relief to Americans at the pump amid a spike in fuel prices. Maryland became the first state to enact legislation suspending gas taxes, which saves residents 36.1 cents per gallon for gasoline and 36.85 cents per gallon for diesel when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed legislation to halt the surcharge for 30 days.
MARYLAND STATE
Fox News

Zelenskyy says 'war crimes' committed in Mariupol will be remembered for centuries: LIVE UPDATES

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that the atrocities committed in Mariupol were "war crimes" that would be remembered for centuries. Russians continued the siege of Mariupol Saturday, a key port city, as thousands flee the devastated metropolis. Local officials claimed that Russian troops had forcibly taken some of its residents and relocated some of them to Russia.
POLITICS
The Hill

Mariupol council says art school housing refugees bombed

The Russian military bombed an art school in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of refugees were sheltering, according to the city's council. The Mariupol city council on Sunday accused Russia of destroying the art school where 400 residents had taken shelter the day before. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though authorities said people could be under the rubble, The Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Dakota Post#The Postal Service#American#Usps Mega Job Fairs
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake Daily Journal

268
Followers
530
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Devils Lake, ND from Devils Lake Daily Journal.

 http://devilslakejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy