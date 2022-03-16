ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ESPN's Schefter gives the latest on Watson situation

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ELEri_0egvNNkk00

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter joined Get Up on Wednesday morning to discuss Deshaun Watson as teams look to close in on a deal with the Houston Texans to acquire the former Clemson quarterback.

The Atlanta Falcons have emerged as a team interested in Watson , joining the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns as teams interested in trading for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Schefter gave the latest on where things stood with Watson, who has a no-trade clause in his contract, as of Wednesday morning.

“He’s met with the Saints, he’s met with the Panthers, he’s met with the Browns, he’s talking with the Falcons. They are all interested in making a deal,” Schefter said. “And all teams, I think, have deals in place essentially – parameters of deals – with the Houston Texans so that if and when Deshaun Watson makes a decision about where he wants to play, he would then be able to waive the no-trade clause in his contract and he’ll dictate to the Houston Texans about where he wants to play in an arrangement that would be acceptable to the Texans and to him, and clearly all these teams are on board.”

Schefter added that Watson “doesn’t appear to be in any great rush to make a decision.”

“I don’t think this is going to drag out over the course of a week or anything,” he added. “But this is a very significant decision with him coming off everything he has had in the last year and him wanting to make sure that his future is secure and he makes the right choice moving forward.”

Although Watson will not face criminal charges , he still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.

Schefter spoke about the potential discipline Watson could face from the NFL.

“Deshaun Watson’s still facing the 22 civil lawsuits, and the NFL doesn’t need charges against a player to take disciplinary action,” Schefter said. “We saw that with Ben Roethlisberger, who was suspended for six games. We saw that with Zeke Elliott, who was suspended for six games. And I think there’s a sense around the league that Deshaun Watson will be suspended at some point in time, whether the NFL wants to wait for the resolution of the civil cases, whether the league wants to impose any disciplinary action sooner. We shall see what the league decides, but I think people believe that there will be some suspension that’s served at some point in time.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0egvNNkk00

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Seahawks have expressed trade interest in 2 veteran QBs

The Seattle Seahawks acquired Drew Lock as part of their trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, but they are still in the market for a quarterback. USA Today’s Josina Anderson reported on Friday that the Seahawks are exploring ways to add an experienced veteran starting quarterback. They have reached out to the Cleveland Browns about Baker Mayfield and Atlanta Falcons about Matt Ryan.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Schefter
Person
Adam Schefter
CBS Sports

Deshaun Watson traded to Browns: Texans reportedly agree to send star quarterback to Cleveland

The Deshaun Watson saga has reached its next chapter. A year after insisting they had "zero interest" in dealing the star quarterback, whose apparent rift with team management escalated to a reported trade request last January, the Texans have reportedly agreed to ship the embattled Watson to the Cleveland Browns, after CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirmed he waived his no-trade clause to facilitate a deal. As part of the deal, Watson gets a new, fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Texans#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#The Carolina Panthers#Pro Bowler
Cleveland.com

Social media reacts to the Browns acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Texans

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A day after reports came out that the Browns were out of the running for Deshaun Watson, the Browns acquired the embattled Texans quarterback on Friday. The deal has the Browns sending three first-round picks as part of the package, and they also signed him to a five-year deal worth $230 million fully guaranteed.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
The Ringer

Deshaun Watson Will Join the Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson is headed to Cleveland. The Texans traded the 26-year-old quarterback to the Browns on Friday, concluding Watson’s time in Houston after five years. Watson did not play for Houston during the 2021 season. He requested a trade from the Texans before the season, and before 22 women brought lawsuits and criminal charges against Watson that detailed accounts of sexual misconduct and coercion—including two accounts of sexual assault—that took place during massage sessions between March 2020 and March 2021. In March, a Texas grand jury did not indict Watson on criminal charges after prosecutors presented nine of the 10 criminal complaints filed against him. The dismissal of criminal charges opened the door for interested NFL teams to pursue obtaining Watson, and a number of them—including the Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Colts, Seahawks, Buccaneers, and Vikings—inquired about the quarterback. Ultimately, the Browns ended up with Watson, but the next steps for the player and league are unclear. Watson still faces 22 active civil suits, and he’s still under investigation by the NFL. He could still potentially face a suspension.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Patriots' 2022 schedule gets tougher as Browns trade for Deshaun Watson

The New England Patriots already had a tough 2022 regular season schedule that included games against many of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. We can now add another to that tally. The Cleveland Browns, in a stunning move Friday, have reportedly agreed to acquire Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Releasing 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly releasing veteran defender Carlos Dunlap, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Dunlap, a two-time Pro Bowler, logged 35 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 14 QB hits through 17 games as a linebacker for the Seahawks this past season. He was set to finish out a two-year,...
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Made Her Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear

Longtime NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews has weighed in on Aaron Rodgers’ return to Green Bay for the 2022 season and beyond. Rodgers announced earlier this month that he would be returning to the Packers for another season. The four-time MVP quarterback has agreed to a record-setting contract extension with the NFC North franchise.
NFL
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy