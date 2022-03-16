Moran, Marshall going to Europe, react to Zelenskyy

This story has been updated to fix a party affiliation.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall are traveling to Poland and Germany this week. They made the announcement Wednesday after listening to remarks from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy made a plea for Congress to help Ukraine to fight off the Russian invasion. He asked for financial support , more sanctions against Russia, air support, and a new alliance of countries united for peace.

According to the International Organization for Migration, more than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded Feb. 24.

Moran and Marshall say they are traveling to Eastern Europe to gain more insight on needed security support for Ukraine and NATO readiness.

After listening to the Ukrainian president’s plea, all six people who represent Kansas in Washington issued statements.

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas)

“Pres. Zelenskyy’s address to Congress was a powerful & moving reminder that the U.S. must continue to take action to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s unprovoked attack, assist refugees fleeing Ukraine, support our NATO allies & make certain Putin pays for his aggression.

“The United States has the capability to provide further resources to Ukrainians through defensive military equipment, food aid and medical supplies. We must demonstrate through our actions that we stand with Ukraine and our European allies in the fight for democracy.”

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas)

“The courage and bravery of the Ukrainian people have inspired all of us. President Zelenskyy challenged our nation that if you want to be a leader of the world you have to be the leader of peace. But, you can’t obtain peace if you are leading from behind – we need President Biden and Europe to step up and lead.

“We have the ability to show more compassion and to get more humanitarian aid. But, there is so much more that we could do short of American boots on the ground and American pilots in the air. We can arm Ukrainians and get them MiG-29s and A-10s.

“But, our sanctions have to be real – right now our President is just shouting in the wind. Specifically, President Biden’s sanctions on Russian energy don’t go into effect until June 24 th – once again our President is late to act.”

Rep. Ron Estes (R-Kansas 4th District)

“President Zelenskyy delivered a powerful address this morning. I think it’s clear that we can do more to aid suffering Ukrainians, while also ensuring that this war does not escalate or go on indefinitely. My hope is that President Biden, along with our European allies, will work to quickly bring about a prompt resolution to this unjust invasion.”

Rep. Tracey Mann (R-Kansas 1st District)

“Today, President Zelenskyy addressed the United States Congress on behalf of the Ukrainian people, asking the leaders of our country to help them with their struggle for freedom from Russia’s invasion. Unfortunately, rather than working proactively to help prevent Russia from invading Ukraine and standing by our ally, President Biden waited until he was forced to react – and did so without fervor.

“Foreign adversaries like Russia are watching America for signs of weakness.

“It’s imperative that we send a clear message to the world: we do not tolerate aggressive dictators and we stand with our ally, Ukraine.”

Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-Kansas 2nd District)

“This morning, President Zelenskyy addressed Congress to update us on Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and evil attack on innocent Ukrainians. I appreciate his leadership and willingness to stand up and fight for freedom. The United States stands with Ukraine.”

Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kansas 3rd District)

“I was moved by President Zelenskyy’s leadership as he addressed Congress from Kyiv, where he stands firmly alongside his people. We must continue to stand with the Ukrainian people as well—not only through our words but through our actions, with humanitarian & military aid.”

Senators Marshall and Moran joined Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in introducing a resolution calling for Vladimir Putin and members of his regime to be held accountable for numerous acts of war crimes, aggression, and human rights abuses. The resolution passed unanimously in the Senate Tuesday.

