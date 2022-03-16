ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Jones Lang LaSalle: Share Price Losing Momentum

By Robert Honeywill
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jones Lang LaSalle share price has shown strong growth over the last 12 months on the back of massive quarterly EPS beats. Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) has a strong balance sheet with modest debt levels. Share price growth over the last 12 months has been mostly driven by strong earnings beats,...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Crude oil down ~$8, energy stocks follow commodity lower

WTI (NYSEARCA:USO) was lower by ~$8, while the sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) sold off ~4% in early trading. Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) led the way lower, followed by strong year-to-date performers Devon (NYSE:DVN), Kosmos (NYSE:KOS) and Occidental (NYSE:OXY). Oil refiners like Marathon (NYSE:MPC) and Philips (NYSE:PSX), companies that would benefit from lower prices and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

SoFi Technologies: Unjustified Dip

SoFi hits new lows as investors pile out of fintech stocks on economic weakness concerns and higher interest rates. The fintech sector has been crushed over the last few months for no real rational reason in most cases. After originally warning investors that SoFi Technologies (SOFI) wan't a great buy above $15, shareholders are now suffering with the stock breaking the $10 barrier and hitting new lows. My investment thesis is ultra Bullish on this unjustified dip in this great fintech.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Share Prices#Price Level#Eps#Jll#Sa Premium
Seeking Alpha

Rivian Stock Forecast: Where Is It Heading In 2022?

Rivian guided to a much lower than expected 25K production for FY22. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) reported its FQ4 results that slashed its production outlook for FY22 by 50% to 25K. Its weak guidance followed its price increase faux pas on its existing reservations that initially led to a wave of disturbing cancellations. However, the company's decisive withdrawal salvaged some reputational damage, as it has reinstated more than half of its initial cancellations.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

J.B. Hunt: Not Loading Up The Truck Here

J.B. Hunt (JBHT) has been a very reputable name in the transportation business, one which I have not covered in a while. In fact, my last take on Hunt was back in 2017 when the company was going on the hunt, but I was not joining. It seems that the...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

Rail Vision Targets $18 Million U.S. IPO

Rail Vision Ltd. has filed to raise approximately $18 million in a U.S. IPO of its common stock and warrants. A Quick Take On Rail Vision Ltd. Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) has filed to raise $17.75 million in an IPO of its units consisting of ordinary shares and warrants to purchase ordinary shares, according to an F-1/A registration statement.
TRAFFIC
Seeking Alpha

Inhibrx initiated as outperform at SMBC Nikko; sees 98% upside

SMBC Nikko has initiated Inhibrx (INBX +10.7%) with an outperform rating given the company's focus on therapeutic antibodies targeting agonist immuno-oncology targets. The first has a $40 price target (~98% upside based on Tuesday's close) Analyst David Dai cited Inhibrx (INBX +10.7%) candidates INBRX-106, an OX40 agonist in phase 1...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Markets Remained Volatile, But No Need To Panic

The markets have remained volatile in March. The major U.S. equity benchmarks dropped about 10% from their peaks, with the exception of the Energy sector. The markets have remained volatile in March. The major U.S. equity benchmarks dropped about 10% from their peaks, with the exception of the Energy sector. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX®), the so-called “fear gauge,” has been hovering above 30, which is the 90th percentile of its historical value. Its level on March 10, 2022, was more than two standard deviations above its one-year average. Although it remains unclear how long these geopolitical tensions will last and how much it will affect the global economy, the U.S. equity market has managed to stay cool so far, compared with the VIX levels seen two years ago, which were triggered by pandemic-driven sell-offs.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

ETH: A Gas Price Actually Going Down

On-chain activity is still high despite falling gas prices. When I last covered Ethereum (ETH-USD) back in November, my main focus of the article was that the coin was facing a serious gas problem. ETH gas is what is paid to the miners for securing the transactions. The price to interact with the Ethereum blockchain was becoming so cost-prohibitive late last year that it was making it difficult for NFT traders, DeFi stakers, and coin swappers to do much of anything on-chain unless their actions had significant valuations behind them. For instance, paying $50 to $100 in gas to move a six-figure CryptoPunk barely stings the seller. The same can't be said for an NFT project like Rabbit College Club which has a floor price of about $13 per NFT. The good news for the NFT crowd now is the gas price in ETH has come down considerably over the last few months.
TRAFFIC
Seeking Alpha

Bombardier: An Undervalued Turnaround Story

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) is a ~$2.6bn market cap company with ~$5.7bn of net debt, and a ~$8.3bn enterprise value. While its prior reputation as an under-earner with real leverage concerns was deserved, the company has turned a corner over the last year, transitioning into a pure-play business jet manufacturer and service provider. New management has shown good progress, and the company has a real shot at going from ~$650m of 2021 EBITDA to >$1.5bn by 2025. The latest investor day targets may have been reiterated, but the degree of conservatism embedded in is likely substantial - for instance, the $7.5bn revenue target assumes no delivery growth beyond 2023, while the ~$500m placeholder for capital allocation leaves ample FCF buffer. In sum, Bombardier is a classic "heads I win, tails I don't lose much" scenario - even if the company falls short of its EBITDA target, the >20% FCF yield still offers significant upside from here.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

U.S. Gold Corp. unveils $5M registered direct offering

U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU -2.9%) slides at the open after entering into an agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 625K common shares at $8.00/share and warrants for 625K common shares at an $8.60 exercise price in a registered direct offering. The registered direct offering...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Cactus: Internationalization In Saudi Arabia And Oil Price Increases Are Drivers

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells wellhead and pressure control equipment to large oil operators. With the petroleum industry outlook improving after the invasion of Ukraine, Cactus, Inc. (WHD) may generate interest for the investors. Also, the company enjoys beneficial sales growth estimates, and management has already commenced the internationalization of the business in Australia and Saudi Arabia. Besides, the number of vendors and suppliers is not significant, so Cactus will most likely enjoy bargaining power, which may enhance FCF margins. Under my best case scenario, the fair price should stay close to $100, which is significantly higher than the current market price.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
54K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy