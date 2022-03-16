Jones Lang LaSalle: Share Price Losing Momentum

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) is a ~$2.6bn market cap company with ~$5.7bn of net debt, and a ~$8.3bn enterprise value. While its prior reputation as an under-earner with real leverage concerns was deserved, the company has turned a corner over the last year, transitioning into a pure-play business jet manufacturer and service provider. New management has shown good progress, and the company has a real shot at going from ~$650m of 2021 EBITDA to >$1.5bn by 2025. The latest investor day targets may have been reiterated, but the degree of conservatism embedded in is likely substantial - for instance, the $7.5bn revenue target assumes no delivery growth beyond 2023, while the ~$500m placeholder for capital allocation leaves ample FCF buffer. In sum, Bombardier is a classic "heads I win, tails I don't lose much" scenario - even if the company falls short of its EBITDA target, the >20% FCF yield still offers significant upside from here.
Comments / 0