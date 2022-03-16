Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to stop in NEPA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An event to relish, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be visiting NEPA Thursday through Sunday.Local t-shirt designer does his part to raise funds for Ukraine
The giant hot dog can be found at the Price Chopper in Edwardsville from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
The hot dog will then travel to the Price Chopper in Dunmore and will be there Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
At the events, folks will have the opportunity to take some photos with the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels and can also get their very own Wiener Whistle.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 5