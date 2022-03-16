Blood Watch: Blood types O and A at critically low levels
Here’s a look at the Community Blood Bank Blood Watch numbers for the week of 3/14.
All donors this month will be entered to win a $300 home improvement gift card, and donor’s this week will receive a scratch-off lottery ticket .
The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:
Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Weekend Hours Are Back : 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Walk-ins are welcome or you can schedule an appointment through the donor portal, or by calling 814-456-4206.
Click here for a list of upcoming blood drives near you.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
