Blood Watch: Blood types O and A at critically low levels

Here’s a look at the Community Blood Bank Blood Watch numbers for the week of 3/14.

All donors this month will be entered to win a $300 home improvement gift card, and donor’s this week will receive a scratch-off lottery ticket .

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Weekend Hours Are Back : 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can schedule an appointment through the donor portal, or by calling 814-456-4206.

Click here for a list of upcoming blood drives near you.

