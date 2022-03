In 1986, a legend was born: Acura, the high-end car brand attached to Honda, launched in the U.S., and among its lineup was a sporty compact called the Integra. Over a U.S. production run that stretched from the mid-’80s until 2006, the Integra established itself as an auto enthusiast icon thanks to its impressive blend of performance and a premium feel (while still remaining somewhat affordable). Now, the beloved model is returning to the States: Today, the 2023 Acura Integra was officially revealed. With a sticker price starting around $30,000 and a drivetrain shared with its high-performance cousin, the Honda Civic Si, the new Integra is designed to fill big shoes.

