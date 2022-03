Lewis Hamilton said every point counts as his surprise podium at Formula One’s season opener in Bahrain provided him with renewed belief that he can fight for a record eighth world title.Ninety-eight days on from the contentious season finale in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton spent 57 laps leading the supporting cast to Charles Leclerc’s duel with world champion Max Verstappen.But Hamilton benefitted from a dramatic double Red Bull DNF as both Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez retired in the closing laps.Great start to the season. We gave it our all and ended up with the best result we could have. Well...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO