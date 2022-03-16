ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Best of 2022 Winner: Best Overall Auto Care (Tie)

By Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20xLiu_0egvJOmJ00

You voted. We counted.

There were thousands of votes cast and the community made its voice heard.

This is the Best of North SLO County 2022 as decided by popular vote from the community of readers and supporters, and the winner of Best of 2022 Winner: Best Overall Auto Care is:

Ferrell’s Auto Repair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xKoCI_0egvJOmJ00

Ferrell’s Auto Repair

7390 El Camino Real

Atascadero, CA 93422

805-466-1004

Thanks to all the voters in the 9th annual Best of North SLO County reader’s poll who put their favorite businesses the top of the local scene as the Best in their business for 2022. Thank you for your support of local business!

Comments / 0

 

City
Atascadero, CA
City
Camino, CA
Local
California Cars
