Irish parade season festivities continue

The Irish season is in full swing and there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate in our area.

If you’ve kicked off the month at the Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade then you no doubt enjoyed the sun peaking through the clouds to shine bright on the large crowd at this year’s parade.

Parade Chairman Chip Cavanagh estimated that around 150,000 people attended the return of the parade. An enthusiastic crowd turned out for the popular annual event after being deprived of the celebration a year ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the various marchers and floats that took part in the parade were representatives of local fire, first aid and police departments; Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh representatives from the Jersey Shore Chapter, Old Bridge and Ocean County; the Wall Township Committee with the Allaire Community Farm; the Belmar mayor and council; the Lake Como mayor and council; and many more.

Belmar Mayor Mark Walsifer, who walked in the parade with members of the Belmar Council said, “I like seeing all of the kids as I walk along and talk to all of the kids and they really enjoy it.”

“There were a lot of spectators, I think the most I’ve seen in a long, long time. The weather had a lot to do with it and I think people just wanted to get out of the house. The whole parade route had a lot of people,” said Mayor Walsifer.

For the first time in its 48-year history, the parade had a female grand marshal, Amanda Louise Cregan, who led the march with a second grand marshal, Craig Coyle.

Ms. Cregan is a member of the John Walsh Chapter of the Irish American Cultural Institute and serves on the NJ Irish Festival Committee, where she created the Innisfree Races Bonnet Contest, which is a nod to her favorite movie, “The Quiet Man.”

Mr. Coyle, the vice president with the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh of the Jersey Shore and has previously held the positions of recording secretary, membership chairman and trustee in the FSOS.

“It was a great day, everybody enjoyed themselves and it was good to have it back,” said Belmar’s mayor.

Parade-goer Robert Gonzalez of Brick told The Coast Star that his favorite aspect of the parade was, “seeing all of the smiling faces from everyone having a good time.”

Another parade-goer, Erica Johnson of Bradley Beach said, “There is something special about hearing pipes being played at the parade and I would say that is my favorite part.”

Throughout the streets of Belmar and Lake Como, businesses were open serving parade-goers, tents for various businesses and volunteer groups such as the Belmar Fire Department, various food companies and 95.9 the WRAT of Lake Como.

“The businesses really suffered last year and everything was shut down. During the planning stages for the parade COVID cases were going back up in December when we were putting everything in place and we said, ‘Let’s hope that we can get the parade off and it was getting a little scary with the numbers there for a while,’” said Mayor Walsifer.

Among the music performances at the parade, the Belmar Elementary School band, the Manasquan High School band and the Christian Brothers Academy pipes and drums band played music while marching in the parade.

At Pyanoe Plaza, Firefighter Bob Kelly led the emergency responders in a memorial to honor fallen brothers and sisters that featured a reading of the fireman’s prayer.

Mr. Kelly recognized and honored longtime member and marcher of the parade former Monmouth County manager of the Fireman’s Home, Marshall Conklin, who was also an ex-chief of the Ocean Township Wanamassa Fire Company.

Mr. Conklin, who died this past January at the age of 87 was a member of the United States Marine Corp and was a life member of the Wanamassa Fire and First Aid Squad, beginning his membership in 1959.

On the firefighters memorial portion of the event, the mayor said, “I think it is really important to hold, it helps people remember 9/11 and we have the military there and especially now, more than ever we appreciate what they do because of everything that’s going on around the world. It’s fun, but you want it to be meaningful too, so people still remember.”

Firefighters from local boroughs and townships marched during the parade holding an American flag that was presented during the firefighter memorial portion of the day.

Bugler Rich Schwartz, a sergeant in the Army Reserve and a firefighter in Asbury Park, played taps during the firefighter memorial.

PARADES STILL ON THE CALENDAR

Besides St. Patty’s Day itself, there are also many parades left to enjoy this March, so don’t hang up the Irish garb just yet.

HIGHLANDS

The Highlands St. Patrick’s Parade will take place on Saturday, March 19 at 2 pm.

Hundreds will march starting at Waterwitch Avenue and on the one mile Bay Avenue. The Henry Hudson Regional Marching Band and Cheerleaders will perform as well as the Monmouth County Police & FIre Pipes & Drums, Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh Pipes and Drums of Old Bride, the Middlesex County Police & Fire Pipes and Drums and many more.

For more information visit highlandsnj.com.

KEYPORT

See if you could get to the end of the rainbow for a pot of gold at this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Keyport.

Bring the entire family to enjoy pipe bands, marches, fire trucks, and so much more at this annual event. It will be held on March 19 at 1pm to 2 pm.

For more information visit Keyport St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Facebook.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Severe weather on Saturday, March 12 caused the Ocean County St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee to postpone their annual parade to Saturday, April 2 at 12p.m. What seemed like unlucky weather is parade-goers good fortune since they’ll be able to extend this holiday season for this parade. Visit Ocean County St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee on Facebook for details.