Cinedigm Acquires Thriller ‘The Ravine’ Starring Eric Dane, Teri Polo & Peter Facinelli

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Cinedigm has acquired North American rights to the psychological thriller The Ravine , starring Eric Dane ( Euphoria ), Teri Polo ( Meet the Parents ) and Peter Facinelli ( The Vanished ), with plans to release it in theaters and on VOD on May 6.

The film written and directed by Keoni Waxman is based on the bestselling novel by Robert Pascuzzi. It’s inspired by true events about a group of friends blindsided by the news that someone in their circle has committed a terrible crime. A sleepy suburb of New Orleans seems like the idyllic place to raise a family until an unspeakable crime rocks the community to its core. With more questions than answers, family and friends are left to wonder if they overlooked the murderer among them or if there might be more to the story.

The Ravine also stars Leslie Uggams ( Deadpool ), Byron Mann ( Skyscraper ) and Lucy Faust ( The Underground Railroad ). Robert Pascuzzi, Kelly Pascuzzi and Phillip B. Goldfine produced, with Binh Dang exec producing.

“We’re really proud of The Ravine ,” said Goldfine. “It’s a tight thriller with stars that deliver electric performances and will grab the audience by the collar and not let them go until the very last scene.”

The Ravine is inspired by true events. The horror was real, yet so was the overwhelming sense of human understanding that it brought to us. We learned and grew from it and want to share it with others,” remarked Robert and Kelly Pascuzzi. “It is a story of faith, forgiveness, but most of all the restoration of hope – even for the most seemingly unredeemable among us.”

The Ravine takes a riveting look at the shocking violence and tragedy that can befall an outwardly flawless family,” added Cinedigm’s Chief Content Officer, Yolanda Macias. “With exceptional performances by the film’s stellar cast, we’re sure audiences will be captivated by the twists and turns the story takes.”

VP of Acquisitions Josh Thomashow negotiated the deal for The Ravine on behalf of Cinedigm, with Goldfine, Dang, and Doran Chandler on behalf of the filmmakers. Check out the film’s trailer above.

