Chicago, IL

Marilyn Miglin Dies: Home Shopping Network Host, Wife Of Andrew Cunanan Murder Victim Was 83

By Greg Evans
 4 days ago
Marilyn Miglin , the Chicago beauty mogul who rose to fame as a host of the Home Shopping Network and was thrust into the national limelight again in 1997 when her husband Lee Miglin was murdered by Gianni Versace killer Andrew Cunanan, died in Chicago Monday. She was 83.

Her death was reported by Chicago’s CBS affiliate CBS2 last night. TMZ reports that Miglin died from complications of a stroke.

Miglin was portrayed by actress Judith Light in the 2018 FX series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story .

Miglin, who started her beauty company and boutique in Chicago in 1963, went on to found the cosmetics powerhouse Marilyn Miglin Cosmetics, and hosted her program on the Home Shopping Network for more than 25 years. As a leading entrepreneur among Chicago’s business establishment, she served on Mayor Richard M. Daley’s special committee on tourism, was an officer of the Chicago Convention, the State of Illinois Board of Economic Development, and on the Board of Directors of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

In May of 1997, her husband, a real estate developer, was murdered in the garage of the couple’s home by serial killer Cunanan, who fled Chicago for Florida and shot and killed fashion designer Versace in July 1997. Cunana shot and killed himself on July 23, 1997, as police surrounded the Miami Beach houseboat where he was hiding.

Miglin is survived by two children.

Comments / 37

Guest
3d ago

Oh no,I am very sorry to hear this. I don't remember her Husband being killed by that maniac.My Heartfelt Condolences to her Family and friends. Thank You for the QVC Network.

Zanne Goldwire
3d ago

My condolences for her loss...but I bet the price of my fav scent "Pheromone" has gone up even higher... I loved the chemistry of her development of her scents... they lingered, and you got your money's worth... RIP 🙏🏽 Marilyn

DaBee
3d ago

her scents were based on pheromones if I wasn't ALREADY a philosophy girl I might have switched!!!

