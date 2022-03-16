3 Unstoppable Cryptos That Have Left Bitcoin in the Dust in March

For a decade, the oldest crypto -- Bitcoin -- has delivered outpaced gains of 220% on a yearly basis to its holders. According to CoinMarketCap as of this writing, Bitcoin is down nearly 3% on the week and about 41% off its all-time high of nearly $69,000 a few months back.

While Bitcoin is my top holding as a percentage of my personal portfolio, there are three cryptos that are outperforming it in the short-term by double digits that may be worth a look.

1. THORChain (RUNE)

While writing this, CoinMarketCap shows that THORChain has spiked an impressive 52.45% during the past seven days. THORChain is a decentralized liquidity network that allows users to easily swap and trade digital assets across a range of systems. Its technology allows traders to blockchain hop without losing custody of the coins or tokens being exchanged until the transaction is complete.

The trades are automatically fulfilled with liquidity that's directed by smart contracts and not a centralized market maker. The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem. It is also used for platform governance and security.

2. The Graph (GRT)

At the time of writing, The Graph token price had jumped 20.22% over the past week according to CoinMarketCap data. The Graph is an open-sourced software project that gathers, processes, and stores large amounts of information from various blockchain applications for easy access and retrieval later -- almost like a superfast digital librarian on a global scale.

This enables near real-time data transfers in response to a query from any compatible application, of which there are hundreds. The official Graph blog posted that its query volume surged to more than 20 billion by April 2021, and the official Graph Reddit forum posted in December that volume surpassed 1.8 billion queries per day.

3. Basic Attention Token (BAT)

According to CoinMarketCap, Basic Attention Token has popped a healthy 18.18% during the past seven-day stretch. BAT is a unique project within the crypto space because it's a blockchain-based advertising platform. What it does is reward users for their attention who choose to watch and interact with various ads, while providing advertisers with a more robust return on their advertising buy.

What happens is that advertisers pay for their advertising campaigns in BAT tokens and from that BAT budget a small portion is distributed to advertisers, while 70% is distributed to the ad watchers. The BAT platform runs on the Brave Browser so viewer privacy is preserved when users watch ads. This ensures they're not bombarded with similar follow-up advertisements as they would be on Google or Bing.

Keep in mind, these are only observations about the current crypto market and should not serve as financial advice. Every potential investor in any asset class should do their own research and invest only what they can comfortably afford to lose. While Bitcoin is a solid long-term option, there are other projects that may have more potential upside in the short term.

Earn a $100 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $100 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list he re and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

Tor Constantino owns Bitcoin.