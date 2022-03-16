6 Travel Card Perks to Look Out For

Travel credit cards are designed for jetsetters who are always on the road. They're a specific type of rewards credit card that appeals to people who tend to spend a lot of money on travel.

Typically, travel cards offer bonus rewards for booking vacations. They may be general-purpose travel credit cards that you can use to get extra rewards for booking with a variety of different hotels or airlines. Or they could be branded cards that reward you specifically for your loyalty to a particular airline or hotel chain.

If you tend to go away often and want to find a great card, you may want to look beyond those that simply offer bonus rewards for travel-related spending. In fact, here are six perks that could make your vacations more enjoyable. You may want to think about looking for these perks when picking the credit card that's right for you.

1. Insurance coverage

Many travel cards offer various types of insurance coverage that can help protect you if things go wrong on your trip. This could include:

Trip cancellation or interruption insurance that pays out if things happen that prevent you from going on -- or continuing -- a planned vacation

Lost or delayed luggage insurance, which can help you buy the necessities if your luggage is delayed or replace lost items if it never shows up at all

Rental car insurance, which can pay for various types of losses that you incur when driving a rented vehicle

The specific types of insurance coverage to look out for can vary depending on whether you most often fly or drive. Ideally, though, you'll find a card offering comprehensive coverage no matter which transportation method you prefer.

2. No foreign transaction fees

If you go abroad often, you'll want to make sure you find a card that doesn't charge you foreign transaction fees . These fees can make every overseas purchase more expensive. There's no reason to pay them when the best travel cards don't impose this added expense.

3. Airline lounge access

If you're a frequent flier who spends a lot of time in airports, you know that sitting at the gate waiting for your plane is rarely fun. But if you get a card that offers airline lounge access , you can have a far better experience. You'll be able to sit in quiet comfort, enjoy complimentary food and beverages, and have access to other great amenities that will make you want to get to the airport early.

4. Free baggage

Some travel cards -- especially those branded for specific airlines -- may allow you to bring free suitcases when you go on a trip. Since many airlines charge a hefty fee for checked baggage, this can be a very valuable perk. In fact, it's often worth paying an annual fee for a card that offers this feature, especially if you fly often.

5. Companion passes

Some airline cards provide you with the chance to earn a free companion airline ticket after fulfilling certain requirements. Being able to bring a guest along at no cost can be a very valuable benefit if you are able to consistently qualify for this perk each year.

6. Free early check-in or late checkout

If you opt for a hotel-branded card , you could get the chance to spend some extra time in a hotel room without incurring added costs. This can be a great perk so you don't have to rush around to leave or cart around your luggage for hours until you can get into a room.

Most cards offer some, but not all, of these perks, but it's worth looking for a card that offers as many as possible. A full-featured travel card with generous benefits can make every trip both cheaper and more fun.

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2023

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR into 2023! Plus, you'll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .