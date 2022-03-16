ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

6 Travel Card Perks to Look Out For

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iwAcx_0egvIBCF00

Image source: Getty Images

Travel credit cards are designed for jetsetters who are always on the road. They're a specific type of rewards credit card that appeals to people who tend to spend a lot of money on travel.

Typically, travel cards offer bonus rewards for booking vacations. They may be general-purpose travel credit cards that you can use to get extra rewards for booking with a variety of different hotels or airlines. Or they could be branded cards that reward you specifically for your loyalty to a particular airline or hotel chain.

If you tend to go away often and want to find a great card, you may want to look beyond those that simply offer bonus rewards for travel-related spending. In fact, here are six perks that could make your vacations more enjoyable. You may want to think about looking for these perks when picking the credit card that's right for you.

1. Insurance coverage

Many travel cards offer various types of insurance coverage that can help protect you if things go wrong on your trip. This could include:

  • Trip cancellation or interruption insurance that pays out if things happen that prevent you from going on -- or continuing -- a planned vacation
  • Lost or delayed luggage insurance, which can help you buy the necessities if your luggage is delayed or replace lost items if it never shows up at all
  • Rental car insurance, which can pay for various types of losses that you incur when driving a rented vehicle

The specific types of insurance coverage to look out for can vary depending on whether you most often fly or drive. Ideally, though, you'll find a card offering comprehensive coverage no matter which transportation method you prefer.

2. No foreign transaction fees

If you go abroad often, you'll want to make sure you find a card that doesn't charge you foreign transaction fees . These fees can make every overseas purchase more expensive. There's no reason to pay them when the best travel cards don't impose this added expense.

3. Airline lounge access

If you're a frequent flier who spends a lot of time in airports, you know that sitting at the gate waiting for your plane is rarely fun. But if you get a card that offers airline lounge access , you can have a far better experience. You'll be able to sit in quiet comfort, enjoy complimentary food and beverages, and have access to other great amenities that will make you want to get to the airport early.

4. Free baggage

Some travel cards -- especially those branded for specific airlines -- may allow you to bring free suitcases when you go on a trip. Since many airlines charge a hefty fee for checked baggage, this can be a very valuable perk. In fact, it's often worth paying an annual fee for a card that offers this feature, especially if you fly often.

5. Companion passes

Some airline cards provide you with the chance to earn a free companion airline ticket after fulfilling certain requirements. Being able to bring a guest along at no cost can be a very valuable benefit if you are able to consistently qualify for this perk each year.

6. Free early check-in or late checkout

If you opt for a hotel-branded card , you could get the chance to spend some extra time in a hotel room without incurring added costs. This can be a great perk so you don't have to rush around to leave or cart around your luggage for hours until you can get into a room.

Most cards offer some, but not all, of these perks, but it's worth looking for a card that offers as many as possible. A full-featured travel card with generous benefits can make every trip both cheaper and more fun.

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2023

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR into 2023! Plus, you'll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

7 tips to get out of credit card debt

The American household debt was at a whopping $14.6 trillion dollars , according to the Federal Reserve. The average American carries $5,500, in credit card debt. Add inflation to the mix, and many people may find themselves in a deeper debt hole.
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Borrowers turn to high-cost debt as providers pull the plug on credit cards

Wages are shrinking, bills are rocketing, and cheap ways to borrow money are disappearing. Consumers trying to find cheaper ways to manage their financial affairs, from reorganising debts to plugging emergency gaps, are rapidly being shut out of traditional routes such as interest-free credit cards.The number of credit cards with a zero per cent interest period for balance transfers and new purchases has fallen significantly in the last five years.There are currently 36 per cent fewer cards offering zero per cent balance transfer, with 72 cards on the market today, compared with 114 five years ago.For zero per cent purchase...
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card Debt#Luggage#Hotels#Car Insurance#Getty Images Travel#Rental
Outsider.com

Social Security Schedule: Here’s When the First March 2022 Checks Arrive

The third round of updated social security checks will be going out this month. These checks have a 5.9% increase added to them. If you get social security checks, you probably know what day you can expect your benefits to arrive. However, if you’re new to benefits, you might be wondering when you can expect them. The social security payment schedule is easy. Benefits go out on Wednesdays. Holidays can sometimes impact the payment schedule. When that happens, the SSA releases an updated schedule. Generally, though, you can expect your payment to arrive on a Wednesday.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
WKRC

You may be eligible to receive $5,000 on your tax refund thanks to stimulus law

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Those who welcomed a new baby to their family in 2021 could qualify to receive up to $5,000 on their tax refund this year. This is due to two tax credits in the $1.9 trillion aid package President Joe Biden signed into law in 2021. Parents who meet eligibility requirements would receive $3,600 thanks to an expanded child tax credit and a $1,400 stimulus check for dependents, according to Andy Phillips, director at the Tax Institute at H&R Block.
CINCINNATI, OH
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Deduct these things to save yourself $1,000s

Millions of Americans receive refunds each year, and most make claims and deductions in an attempt to get the largest refund possible from the IRS. Deductions will exempt part of your income from being taxed. What ends up happening is your taxable income is lowered, so getting more deductions is...
INCOME TAX
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index for February was yet another indication that inflation in the U.S. has gotten out of control. Compared to the same month in last year, prices rose 7.9%, the largest year-over-year increase since January 1982. One notable difference between the two periods is that the U.S. was in a recession then. There […]
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Retirees Could Score a $900 Monthly Social Security Raise -- Here's How

Social Security will likely be an important retirement income source. The typical retiree could see a big benefits bump if they make this move. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

How EBT Cash Benefits can be used to pay for bills, childcare & transport – and you can even withdraw it from ATMs

FOOD stamp claimants can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards for much more than just purchasing food and beverages. Through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, benefits to low-income families have been consistently increasing with federally-funded state programs like the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. TANF money is delivered to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
170K+
Followers
84K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy