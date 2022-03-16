ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch the First Round No. 7 USC and No. 10 Miami (FL) Matchup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Check out the live stream, TV channel and start time for the battle between the Trojans and Hurricanes.

USC and Miami will start their chase for an NCAA title against each other when the two meet in Greenville, S.C., for their first bout in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. USC is coming off a run to the Elite Eight in last year’s tournament, while Miami is making its first March Madness appearance since 2018.

How to watch the First Four matchup between No. 7 USC and No. 10 Miami.

Game Date: Friday, March 18, 2022

Game Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

TV: truTV

The Trojans made it to the Elite Eight last year for the first time since 2001. As a No. 6 seed, they beat Drake in the first round and No. 3 seed Kansas in the second, followed by a win over conference foe Oregon in the Sweet 16. USC's leading scorer and rebounder is Isaiah Mobley, who averaged 16.0 points and 6.5 rebounds during last year's tournament, shooting 61.0% from the field.

Miami made the tournament four times during head coach Jim Larrañaga’s first seven years, though the team followed that run-up with a string of three consecutive losing seasons. The Hurricanes have a veteran-laden squad with several key transfers, including leading scorer Kameron McGusty. The senior averaged 17.6 points per game this season, and is shooting 44.4% on three-point attempts over his last nine games.

Miami has won seven of its past 10 games, with each defeat coming by four points or fewer. USC enters the tournament having lost three of its last four games.

The two will square off at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Regional restrictions may apply.

