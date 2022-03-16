'I've been through an awful lot': James Argent struggles to lift Anthea Turner during Real Dirty Dancing routine after gastric surgery as his partner admits the routine 'scares the life out of me'

James Argent revealed his post-surgery struggles during the final episode of The Real Dirty Dancing, which aired on Tuesday night.

The former TOWIE star underwent life-saving gastric sleeve surgery last year after his weight ballooned to 27 stone.

He began filming the Channel 4 reality show just months after his surgery and in the middle of his weight loss journey, which had a huge impact on his dance abilities during the final routine.

During the final episode viewers saw James rehearsing his routine with dance partner Anthea Turner, ready to go head to head with fellow finalists Lee Ryan and Saffron Barker.

The show saw 10 celebrities competing in various challenges inspired by the iconic movie and Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey's routines.

The final required the two couples to perform the famous Time Of My Life dance from the closing scenes of the movie, including the incredible lift.

As they rehearsed, James was seen looking nervous as the choreographers talked him and Anthea through the move, before telling the camera:

'At the moment it's hard enough picking up these moves, these dance steps, the lift I don't even want to think about.'

Anthea agreed, admitting: 'Everything hangs on the lift, it scares the life out of me.'

Arg went on to explain why he was nervous, pointing out: 'There are concerns with the lift. Even though I'm a big guy, I've had major surgery and it's only been a few months since.'

James had 70 percent of his stomach removed in the £10,000 operation, as he explained: 'I've been through an awful lot, a few months ago it was a struggle to walk to the top of the stairs or to even have a small stroll. '

'It's a lot of strength that you need to be able to lift someone above your head, hold them there for a few seconds and then controlled descent,' Anthea added.

'There is a concern with Arg that although he's lost so much weight he hasn't been able to build that muscle up.'

In the end the couple decided to opt for 'plan b' and have two other contestants help Arg lift Anthea, as the ex TOWIE star explained:

'As much as the dream would be to do the lift, we don't feel comfortable and it's taking up too much time and too much of our mental capacity.'

After a tense performance, Blue singer Lee and social media star Saffron Barker were crowned the winners of the show on Tuesday night, after viewers tweeted that they couldn't decide between the two jaw-dropping dances.

James, 34, and Anthea, 61, have become favourites on the show thanks to their sizzling chemistry and TOWIE star Arg's delight at being paired with the TV legend.

James has been very open about his crush on Anthea ever since one of the first tasks saw the pair attempt the famous bump-and-grind scene from the movie to the song Do You Love Me?

The finale saw the couple practice for days, trying to nail the iconic final lift between Johnny and Baby.

'Me and her together in a perfect match and combination,' gushed Arg just before they took to the floor.

Viewers were in tears when the moment came, and the pair performed a near-perfect routine. 'Screamed with so much happiness when Arg and Anthea nailed the life,' tweeted one gripped viewer.

'Arg was literally having the Time of His Life,' agreed another while others were sobbing along with James as Anthea called it 'a real turning point' in her partner's life following his incredible weight loss and lifestyle overhaul.

In the end though Lee and Saffron pipped Arg and Anthea to the post, with many viewers commenting on the boybander's incredible resemblance to Patrick Swayze.

'Lee you looked SO much like Patrick Swayze in your final performance it brought tears to me eyes.'

'I fancy Lee Ryan even more since watching,' swooned another.

Even Lee commented on the resemblance between himself and the Hollywood star.

'It's not me, I've been told I look like Patrick Swayze, my mum, my sister, my girlfriend,' he laughed on the show. 'I don't look in the mirror and say "Oh you look like Patrick Swayze".'

While Lee and Saffron failed to make the lift, their chemistry and technical skills won over the Dirty Dancing fans in the audience, who voted for the pair to be crowned winners.

'Omg what a final, arg and anthea did good but omg wow to Lee and Saffron they were amazing.'

'Wow just amazing. And think they have the new Baby an Johnny for future dirty dancing tours. Well done to them both,' summed up one viewer.