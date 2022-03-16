ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journalism

Three Warriors part of WVU Honor Band

By Name
Pocahontas Times
Pocahontas Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PuRgi_0egvHp6A00

Thank you for supporting local journalism. Subscribe Today Or Log In Here

Tip. If you believe you are logged in and see this message, please hold down your shift key while you refresh the page. This should clear your cache on this page.

Comments / 0

Related
Talk Media

Coral Springs Commission Honors Eagle Regiment Marching Band

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s Eagle Regiment Marching Band is enjoying a symphony of success. The Coral Springs city commission recognized them at their Wednesday meeting for earning the Class 4A state championship at the Florida Marching Band Championship in Orlando last November. The band earned a score of...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Clackamas Review

Gladstone High School Jazz Band takes top honors in league

Students qualify for the state competition during their March 11 performances.Gladstone High School's Jazz Band took first place at the Tri-Valley League Festival in February, then qualified for the state jazz competition during March 11 performances. The GHS band won the league's Outstanding Trombone Section award, while senior trumpet player and vocalist Emme Grisa was recognized as an outstanding soloist for her singing on the jazz standard "Almost Like Being in Love." In a March 8 competition, the band won first place in sight reading at the Clackamas Community College band competition, earning the highest score out of 16 competing bands from all the different divisions. "This year in jazz band we decided to focus more on fun and fundamentals and less on winning any trophies," said Band Director Seth Arnold. "The vibe has been much better. Turns out, when kids are having fun, they tend to score higher as well. I'm extremely proud of their success." This spring, the band will perform at the Rotary Club's Pancake Breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Gladstone High School, as a scholarship fundraiser for the Class of 2022. The band performance starts at 10 a.m. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GLADSTONE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Wvu
Pocahontas Times

Michael Porter

Michael was loved by many . . . He attended Huntington High School, just like his father and grandfather before him. Michael earned his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Marshall University and went on to get his Master of Business Administration. Michael’s love for math and numbers led him on a journey to North Carolina, where he earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation, a rigorous three-test course. When he returned to West Virginia, he began teaching in Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties, encouraging his students to think “outside the box” for solutions to problems and to not let difficulties prohibit their advancement. To encourage students in the rural area to pursue continuing education, Michael set up the “Michael J. Porter STEM Scholarship Fund.”
HUNTINGTON, WV
The Independent

Disney 'regrets' performance by visiting school drill team

Officials at Walt Disney World said Friday that a performance by a visiting Texas high school drill team that used American Indian stereotypes, including chants of “scalp them," doesn't reflect the Florida resort's values.The performance this week in the Magic Kingdom by the “Indianettes" drill team from Port Neches-Grove High School “did not reflect our core values, and we regret it took place," Disney spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler said in an emailed statement.An audition tape that the school had provided in order to be selected to perform at the theme park resort was inconsistent with the actual performance, the statement...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To Lia Thomas’ NCAA Championship

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Pocahontas Times

Pocahontas Times

Pocahontas County, WV
51
Followers
302
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Premiere News For The Pocahontas County Area

 https://pocahontastimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy