Iowa State

Iowa State basketball recruiting: Cyclones one of several schools impressing guard Finley Bizjack

By Nick Osen
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas combo guard Finley Bizjack’s recruitment really...

247sports.com

247Sports

South Carolina basketball coaching search: Potential candidates to replace Frank Martin

South Carolina basketball moved on from longtime coach Frank Martin Monday after the Gamecocks failed to reach the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season, Martin's 10th overall at the program. He led South Carolina to its only Final Four appearance in program history during the 2016-17 season, but the Gamecocks have fallen on hard times since, which necessitated a change in leadership.
COLLEGE SPORTS
B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Native and Former Hawkeye Signs for $50 Million

Okay, technically speaking, it's not for $50 million. It's for $52.5 million. OH, and only $30 million is guaranteed. I can't imagine the level of uncertainty. As shared by a multitude of sports media outlets yesterday, Brandon Scherff has decided to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars after signing a three-year contract that is worth the aforementioned $52.5 million.
IOWA STATE
The Big Lead

Iowa Screwed By Missed Call in Upset Loss to Richmond

Iowa entered the NCAA Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country. The Big Ten Tournament champions were a sexy Final Four pick as a five-seed. They opened play on Thursday against 12-seed Richmond and suffered a 67-63 upset loss. But one missed call may have changed the game and given the Spiders the win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

BREAKING: Michigan adds 2023 defensive lineman commit

The Michigan football team on Tuesday picked up another Class of 2023 commit as defensive lineman Brooks Bahr announced his intention to join the Wolverines. Bahr, a three-star defensive lineman from Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy revealed his decision via his social media pages. “I would like to thank the coaches...
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

WVU Hoops starters enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

West Virginia forwards Isaiah Cottrell and Jalen Bridges have entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source tells EerSports. The move comes less than a week from the end of the season, one that ended with the Mountaineers finishing below .500 and not participating in the postseason. Cottrell, a WVU legacy,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WHO 13

Iowa State needs big game from ‘Mr. Cyclone’

Ahead of Iowa State’s NCAA Tournament game vs LSU, Mark Freund reports on longtime Cyclone George Conditt. ISU turned the program around by turning players over, but Conditt is a holdover, and he’s earned the nickname, Mr. Cyclone. Photo: AP
IOWA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Fred Hoiberg begins to re-tool Nebraska program by parting ways with key assistant

Fred Hoiberg is trying to turn around the Nebraska men’s basketball program, and one of his first moves is to shake up his staff. Hoiberg, who has suffered 3 straight 20-loss seasons at Nebraska, parted ways with lead assistant Matt Abdelmassih, who recruited most of the players on the Husker roster, including Big Ten freshman of the year Bryce McGowens, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes prepare for 'different' challenge

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Richmond presents a different kind of challenge for the Iowa basketball team. Offensively, the Princeton roots of Spiders coach Chris Mooney give a Pete Carril touch to some of what Richmond does. On the other end of the floor, NCAA career steals leader Jacob Gilyard leads...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WHO 13

Hilton East? Iowa State fans visit Milwaukee for March Madness matchup

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Iowa State’s men’s basketball tournament game in Milwaukee is not a home game, but Cyclone fans are doing their best to make it feel like one. Milwaukee was the closest possible March Madness destination for Iowa State out of the cities hosting the tournament this year. The selection was a relief for […]
MILWAUKEE, WI

