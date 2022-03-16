Iowa State basketball recruiting: Cyclones one of several schools impressing guard Finley Bizjack

South Carolina basketball moved on from longtime coach Frank Martin Monday after the Gamecocks failed to reach the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season, Martin's 10th overall at the program. He led South Carolina to its only Final Four appearance in program history during the 2016-17 season, but the Gamecocks have fallen on hard times since, which necessitated a change in leadership.
SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
Okay, technically speaking, it's not for $50 million. It's for $52.5 million. OH, and only $30 million is guaranteed. I can't imagine the level of uncertainty. As shared by a multitude of sports media outlets yesterday, Brandon Scherff has decided to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars after signing a three-year contract that is worth the aforementioned $52.5 million.
Iowa entered the NCAA Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country. The Big Ten Tournament champions were a sexy Final Four pick as a five-seed. They opened play on Thursday against 12-seed Richmond and suffered a 67-63 upset loss. But one missed call may have changed the game and given the Spiders the win.
The Michigan football team on Tuesday picked up another Class of 2023 commit as defensive lineman Brooks Bahr announced his intention to join the Wolverines. Bahr, a three-star defensive lineman from Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy revealed his decision via his social media pages. “I would like to thank the coaches...
MILWAUKEE — The last time Texas came to Milwaukee, Cam Ridley picked up a loose ball and scored at the buzzer to beat Arizona State. Now, that was an exciting first-round NCAA Tournament win.
That was way back in — gosh, how long has it been? — 2014.
West Virginia forwards Isaiah Cottrell and Jalen Bridges have entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source tells EerSports. The move comes less than a week from the end of the season, one that ended with the Mountaineers finishing below .500 and not participating in the postseason. Cottrell, a WVU legacy,...
Ahead of Iowa State’s NCAA Tournament game vs LSU, Mark Freund reports on longtime Cyclone George Conditt. ISU turned the program around by turning players over, but Conditt is a holdover, and he’s earned the nickname, Mr. Cyclone. Photo: AP
FORT WORTH, TX — While Kansas men’s basketball assistant coaches Norm Roberts and Kurtis Townsend each have contracts that are set to end March 31, 2022, that’s not a reason to doubt their place with the program. A source with direct knowledge of the coaches' contracts told...
LSU (22-11) will be led by interim coach Kevin Nickelberry, who takes over for Will Wade. Wade was fired on March 12, during the SEC Tournament, on the heels of NCAA allegations being announced against himself and the Tigers' program. Iowa State (20-12) enters the NCAA Tournament on a three-game...
Despite racking up new offers from teams like Wisconsin and Illinois in the month of March, four-star quarterback JJ Kohl of Ankeny (Iowa) High continues to move closer and closer to a decision. The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder said this week he’s starting to narrow his list down and hopes to be...
Fred Hoiberg is trying to turn around the Nebraska men’s basketball program, and one of his first moves is to shake up his staff. Hoiberg, who has suffered 3 straight 20-loss seasons at Nebraska, parted ways with lead assistant Matt Abdelmassih, who recruited most of the players on the Husker roster, including Big Ten freshman of the year Bryce McGowens, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Richmond presents a different kind of challenge for the Iowa basketball team. Offensively, the Princeton roots of Spiders coach Chris Mooney give a Pete Carril touch to some of what Richmond does. On the other end of the floor, NCAA career steals leader Jacob Gilyard leads...
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Iowa State’s men’s basketball tournament game in Milwaukee is not a home game, but Cyclone fans are doing their best to make it feel like one. Milwaukee was the closest possible March Madness destination for Iowa State out of the cities hosting the tournament this year. The selection was a relief for […]
