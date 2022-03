Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson has pulled out of the World Indoor Championships after an injury scare.The 20-year-old, who won Olympic silver last year, was overwhelming favourite for the 800 metre title.Hodgkinson warmed up at the Stark Arena but decided not to race in Belgrade following a recurrence of a quad injury picked up earlier in January.She said: “I am in great shape so it is obviously a shame not to be competing here in Belgrade, but we decided to take this precautionary step in the best interests of the rest of the year ahead.“I’m really pleased with my indoor season...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO