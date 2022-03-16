ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Meet FOX21’s pet of the Week, Luella!

By Paige Weeks
 4 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Luella!

Luella is a one-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix that came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region ( HSPPR ) as a transfer from Louisiana.

Luella was at the shelter in Louisiana for 58 days and was transferred to HSPPR to find her a new home.

    She already knows how to “sit!”
    She is also treat and people-motivated

Luella is really good with other dogs!

Luella’s adoption fee is $250, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a one-year dog license, and a microchip.

For more information, visit www.hsppr.org .

IN THIS ARTICLE
