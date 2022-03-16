US-23 reopens after gas line rupture near Fenton

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Wood-fired oven sparks blaze that destroys saloon in downtown Hastings
The State Fire Marshal is now investigating a fire that destroyed a saloon and damaged two businesses in downtown Hastings early Sunday morning.
Project on West Avenue in Jackson starting next month
Officials say when the project is over they believe motorists will have a better experience traveling up and down South West Avenue due to better traffic signals, meaning less time sitting in an intersection and better traffic flow.
GLWA: SE Michigan residents should be on high alert, prepare for possible flooding
The Great Lakes Water Authority is asking residents to be on high alert and prepare for flooding.
What is the cause and solution to floods in metro Detroit?
You have seen the destructive power of this weekend's rains, leaving so many with damaged homes and cars. Why couldn’t our infrastructure handle the weather and what is being done to fix it?
4 shot at party on Lansing's east side
Four people were shot during a party on Lansing's east side Thursday night, police say.
Company expands pontoon boat production in Clinton County
The Canadian company Bombardier Recreational Products is expanding the Manitou Pontoon Manufacturing plant in Watertown Township north of Lansing.
Storm rips through home in Lenawee Co., trapping one man in home
The heavy rains and winds tore through a home on Cemetery Road in Riga.
St. Johns man shot after opening fire on state troopers
Michigan State Police troopers shot a 34-year-old St. Johns man after he opened fire on them Thursday afternoon, according to the state police.
Leaders call on flood victims to report damage right away
It is not easy to be a mayor of a city helping people respond to a disastrous flood, especially when you yourself are a victim.
Holt residents want Delhi Township to change chicken ordinance
Delhi Township rules that limit where residents can keep chickens are ruffling some feathers. Many residents in Holt took to Facebook to express their desire to own chickens, but township regulations say not so fast.
Construction coming to Grand River Ave. in Meridian Township
MDOT says Grand River Avenue, also known as M-43, sees about 16,000 to 25,000 vehicles per day.
Business destroyed by fire in Grand Rapids’ Wealthy Street business district
An overnight fire took down a building in the thriving business district on Wealthy St. and Henry Ave. SE in Grand Rapids. Multiple calls came in around 1:30am Monday for smoke coming out of local business Tatum Bookbinding. Just hours later the roof caved in and walls collapsed.
Man, 87, dies in rollover crash on I-94 in Jackson County
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the man was traveling eastbound near North Dearing Road where the vehicle lost control, struck the median barrier, rolled, left the road and struck a tree.
Jenison man injured in Georgetown Township crash
A Jenison man was injured in a crash in Georgetown Township today, involving two vehicles and three children. Police were dispatched to the crash around 6:15 p.m. Sunday evening, as it happened at the intersection of Chicago Drive and 18th Avenue.
