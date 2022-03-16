ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Essex Serpent': Tom Hiddleston, Claire Danes walk beach in photo for Apple TV+ series

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aFaVI_0egvDrR600

March 16 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series The Essex Serpent.

The streaming service shared a first-look photo for the period drama Wednesday featuring Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes.

The photo shows Will Ransome (Hiddleston), a clergy member in a small village, and Cora Seaborne (Danes), a wealthy widow, walk together on a beach.

"Something dark is in the depths. #ClaireDanes and @twhiddleston meet for a mysterious VIctorian romance," the caption reads.

The Essex Serpent is based on the Sarah Perry novel of the same name. The story follows Cora (Danes) as she moves to Essex to investigate rumors of the Essex Serpent, a mythical sea dragon.

The TV series is written by Anna Symon and directed by Clio Barnard. Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy and Hayley Squires also star.

The Essex Serpent will have a two-episode premiere May 13 on Apple TV+.

Hiddleston is known for playing Loki in the Disney+ series Loki and other projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Danes' most recent TV regular role was Carrie Mathison on the Showtime series Homeland.

TVGuide.com

The 27 Best Murder Mysteries and Crime Dramas to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon, and More

Check out hits like Reacher on Amazon Prime Video and hidden gems like Ragdoll on AMC+. If you're a fan of murder mysteries and crime dramas, you're lucky, because there's a nearly endless supply of great shows to watch. You could stream an episode of a great murder mystery or crime drama every night for the rest of your life and still not get to every show. The genre is so enduring and ubiquitous because it's endlessly adaptable — shows can range from super-realistic to supernatural — and it's particularly well suited to great characters and performances and complex, relevant themes. Crime is a vessel to understand big ideas about society and human nature. And on a less pretentious note, murder mysteries and crime dramas are fun to watch! It's very satisfying to watch a detective try to catch a killer. As you'll see on our list of the best mystery shows to watch right now, there are shows for every tone and taste, from gritty thrillers to clever comedies.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Three great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of March 2022, don’t miss them

Netflix is more committed than ever to pushing original content, with the streaming giant set to release a brand new movie every single week for the duration of 2022. Among the big-name releases lined up are Knives Out 2, the sequel to the hugely successful detective drama, The Gray Man, a starry spy thriller with Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas and Chris Evans, and Spiderhead, a dystopian thriller led by Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller.
MOVIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk Promo Reveals First Look at Tatiana Maslany's New Marvel Hero

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to introduce new franchises and characters, we're on the cusp of the debut of She-Hulk, a live-action series that is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year. The new show will introduce Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany's take on Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, and fans have been eagerly awaiting more details around the series after its first footage debuted during Disney+ Day 2021. In particular, fans have been looking forward to a more concrete look at Maslany's character in her She-Hulk form — and that appears to have arrived, thanks to some newly-showcases photos of the show's merchandise. Several listings for officially-licensed Thermoses have surfaced on Amazon, which show multiple pieces of promo art of She-Hulk herself.
TV SERIES
Elle

Quentin Tarantino Learned The First Rule Of Directing Brad Pitt: Don't Tell Him How To Take His Shirt Off

Somewhere, in every intro-level college film course, there really should be a day on the syllabus marked, 'Brad Pitt Shirtless in Movies'. When you tally how many blockbuster films the guy has taken his shirt off in, you get to thinking it’s a fundamental part of the modern moving image—think of Fight Club, Troy, Allied, Fury, Snatch and most recently, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Soap Opera Star Anna Karen Dies in Fire

Anna Karen, who starred in the British soap opera EastEnders, died on Tuesday. The 85-year-old actress died in a house fire in east London, her agent told BBC News. Karen's film and television career began in the 1960s, with her best-known role being Olive in the 1969-1973 sitcom On the Buses.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Rebel Wilson says she lost weight to ‘get more acting roles’

Rebel Wilson has revealed she lost weight to “get more acting roles”.The host of this year’s Baftas famously embarked on a “year of health” in 2020 and lost 77lbs.During her opening monologue of the 75th annual British Academy Film Awards, Wilson said: “I might look a bit different from the last time you guys saw me here.”She went on to say that “everybody is asking” why she lost weight. She joked: “Clearly it was to get the attention of Robert Pattinson.”Wilson continued: “No seriously, it was to get more acting roles. I can now play the non-funny love interest in...
WEIGHT LOSS
BGR.com

This is the new Netflix crime series everyone will be talking about

Not everyone was blown away by Karin Slaughter’s 2019 novel Pieces of Her, with some of the novelist’s fans taking to Amazon’s review section to lament that this one seemed a bit more plodding or by-the-numbers than some of her other works. Be that as it may, though, there’s some gorgeous prose to be found in this story, which also easily lent itself to a TV adaptation. One that, in fact, just hit Netflix on Friday, March 4, with Toni Collette in the role of the mother who’s central to the narrative (Laura Oliver).
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Suddenly Removing Major ABC Show

Netflix is removing a key ABC title from its collection. After streaming on Netflix throughout most of its existence, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is leaving the service. Per Netflix's official landing page for the series, the show's "last chance to watch" date is Feb. 28, meaning it will leave on March 1. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is based on the law enforcement agency created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, seems to be a casualty of Disney reclaiming the streaming licenses for numerous properties, including several Marvel titles.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Mark Ruffalo Smiles With Wife Sunrise & Daughter Bella, 16, In Rare Photo Together At ‘Adam Project’ Premiere

Fans were delighted to see Mark Ruffalo with his wife Sunrise Coigney and daughter Bella Noche Ruffalo at the ‘Adam Project’ premiere in a rare public family appearance. Mark Ruffalo, 54, typically attends his movie premieres alone, but this time, he brought his gorgeous wife of 22 years, Sunrise Coigney, 49, and their 16-year-old daughter Bella to the red carpet! Mark, who stars in the sci-fi flick The Adam Project, wore a classic black suit and patent black oxfords for the premiere while his wife donned a strapless, structured black satin gown, pairing the look with burgundy strappy satin heels. Bella sported a more casual look, with an oversized green-and-black jacket over a black t-shirt, completing the outfit with dark khaki pants and sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
