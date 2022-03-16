Knicks And Trail Blazers Injury Reports

The New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers have announced their injury reports for Wednesday's game.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday evening in Manhattan, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.

Both teams have many players on their injury report, and the only player who is not ruled out already is Justice Winslow.

The Trail Blazers star is listed as questionable due to Right Achilles soreness.