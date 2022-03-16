ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Best Sports Betting Sites: Legal Online Sportsbooks 2022

By Martin Green Gambling.com
Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Legal online sportsbooks allow you to bet on the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and other popular leagues in a secure environment.

www.kansascity.com

Kansas City Star

The #1 Sports Betting App of 2022 - Top Sportsbook Apps

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The best sports betting apps make it quick and convenient to bet on thousands of exciting sporting events each week. They offer large welcome bonuses, odds boosts, ongoing promotions and loyalty programs, along with competitive odds and compelling props. You will also benefit from 24/7 customer support, secure deposits, rapid withdrawals, value-added features and a strong all-round user experience. However, it is important that you choose one of the best sports betting apps, as there are some substandard options out there. This guide highlights the best online betting apps and explains how to maximize your chances of success when placing mobile sports wagers.
KEYC

The Docket: The push for legalized sports betting in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota House lawmakers are pitching sports gambling inside the state’s tribal casinos or online. According to a news release, under the proposal, Minnesotans aged 18 and up would be allowed to participate using both mobile and brick-and-mortar options. North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin,...
KNOX News Radio

Critics take aim at legalized sports betting in MN

Critics of a bill to legalize sports betting in Minnesota are warning legislators it would worsen problem gambling and favor tribes over other gaming interests. Anne Krisnik of the Joint Religious Legislative Coalition told a House committee Tuesday that Minnesotans need to be educated on the risks. The bill would allow in-person sports wagering at casinos and authorizes tribes to issue licenses to mobile gaming operators. Bill sponsor Rep. Zack Stephenson says the tax rate on sports betting revenue would be as low as possible to encourage bettors to abandon illicit gambling. At least 30 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized sports gambling.
Huron Daily Tribune

House passes bill to legalize sports betting in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Supporters of legalizing sports betting in Kentucky notched a crucial victory Friday, when the state House passed a measure to regulate the wagering and reap tax revenue from the activity. The ultimate outcome is still in question as the bill goes to the Senate after...
The Independent

‘Worst storm of 2022’ threatens half the US with blizzards, tornadoes and flooding

Spring may open with a bang in the coming days as a massive storm system looks set to roll across a large portion of the US after a weekend of severe weather.There is potential for thunderstorms, tornadoes, severe flooding, and blizzards in states from the Rockies to the Atlantic coast according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service.Risk to lives and property is possible with significant delays expected to air, shipping and ground transportation.“Next week has the potential to bring not only the most significant storm of March but perhaps the entire year so far considering the...
Kansas City Star

Georgia GOP senators break ranks to doom school voucher bill

State senators on Tuesday rejected a plan to give educational vouchers of up to $6,000 a year to almost anyone as long as their child attended Georgia public school for a short time, spurning a push by Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller linked to the Gainesville Republican's bid for lieutenant governor.
The Independent

Disney 'regrets' performance by visiting school drill team

Officials at Walt Disney World said Friday that a performance by a visiting Texas high school drill team that used American Indian stereotypes, including chants of “scalp them," doesn't reflect the Florida resort's values.The performance this week in the Magic Kingdom by the “Indianettes" drill team from Port Neches-Grove High School “did not reflect our core values, and we regret it took place," Disney spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler said in an emailed statement.An audition tape that the school had provided in order to be selected to perform at the theme park resort was inconsistent with the actual performance, the statement...
The Independent

ESPN pauses coverage of women’s basketball match in protest at Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Two ESPN announcers paused coverage of a women’s basketball match in protest of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay bill.”To begin the second half of the game between South Carolina and Howard, the sport network’s Carolyn Peck and Courtney Lyle instead talked about their solidarity with Disney employees over Florida House Bill 157. ESPN has been owned by Disney since 1996.“Normally at this time we would take a look back at the first half,” Lyle said instead of introducing the second half action.“But there are things bigger than basketball that need to be addressed at this time. Our friends our family,...
