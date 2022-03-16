ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

6 Surprising Symptoms Of Multiple Sclerosis

By Catherine Pearson
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jb7l3_0egvCqjQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1znB_0egvCqjQ00

Nearly 1 million people in the United States live with multiple sclerosis, a chronic disease of the central nervous system in which the immune system attacks the protective layer that covers the nerves. That leads to disrupted communication between the brain and body. The disease is characterized by lesions in the brain, concentrated areas of tissue damage that can affect the whole body.

Over time, multiple sclerosis (or MS) can cause people to lose mental and physical function, leading to everything from vision loss to paralysis. There isn’t a cure, but treatments can help slow the disease’s progression, including disease-modifying therapies that help reduce flareups, physical rehab and mental health support.

These days, the prognosis is as good as it has ever been. Many, many people with multiple sclerosis are symptom-free or are able to manage their symptoms day-to-day, but early intervention is key. Unfortunately, there’s still not a simple diagnostic test health care providers can easily run to check for the disease, which is one reason why it is so important to know the early signs.

With that in mind, here are a handful of surprising signs of multiple sclerosis everyone should be aware of:

1. Vertigo Or Dizziness

While there aren’t set, standard symptoms that all MS patients experience, many grapple with dizziness or a sense of “unsteadiness” when they’re not moving, said Dr. David Benavides, a neurologist at the University of Maryland’s Center for Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Research and an assistant professor of neurology and multiple sclerosis at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Of course, a lot of things can cause dizziness. So it is especially important to be aware of dizziness that can’t be explained as a result of illness (like a fever), an injury, or because you’re, say, moving from a sitting to standing position or rolling over. If, however, you are feeling persistent dizziness when you’re not doing much at all, that could be a sign of inflammation in the parts of the brain that control balance, he said.

Vertigo is another sign to be on the lookout for, and it is slightly different than dizziness. Instead of feeling off-balance, you’re likely to feel like the room is spinning .

2. Tightness In Your Chest Or Midsection

Another possible sign of multiple sclerosis is often called the “MS hug.” It’s basically a feeling of tightness in your chest or torso.

“Like many MS symptoms , the MS hug feels different from person to person,” explains Multiple Sclerosis Today . “Various people have described it as a feeling of pressure, an ache, a tickle, a pain, or a burning sensation. And they have said that the discomfort it generates ranges from ‘ annoying to very painful.’

The “hug” tends to persist for a few seconds, but it can last longer. It is a form of dysesthesia — a kind of chronic pain triggered by the central nervous system sending mixed signals to the brain.

3. Vision Changes Or Eye Pain That Comes On Over A Few Days Or Weeks

Vision loss or pain with eye movement are pretty common red flags of MS, but people don’t always make the connection immediately. Many people lose vision in one eye. It often develops over the course of several days or weeks, Benavides said, and it can be somewhat subtle.

“It can be experienced as a dulling of vision. Colors may appear less vibrant, particularly red colors. And there can often be pain or pressure in the affected eye, and pain with eye movements — looking up and down or left and right,” Benavides said. That’s often a sign that there is inflammation in the optic nerve, which can be a key sign of multiple sclerosis, he said.

One note: People might be able to actually see changes happening in your eyes, which can be another red flag. The eyes may move around or dart in a way that’s not typical for you, often during a period of unsteadiness or dizziness, Benavides said. If you see that in a friend or loved one, you should speak up.

4. Your Face Feels ... Off

Abnormal sensations in your face can be another sign of MS that’s pretty wide-ranging. Some people may experience temporary paralysis or drooping on one side of their face; others might feel pins and needles or even facial flushing. (The disease can impact the parts of the brain that help regulate body temperature.)

“Also if there’s electric pain or a kind of burning pain on half of the face, that may raise concerns of the disease,” Benavides said. “Because the control of sensation is represented in the brain, a lesion in one part of the brain is more likely to only produce symptoms in the opposite side of the body.”

5. Bladder Issues

Estimates suggest 80% of people with MS have bladder issues of some kind, ranging from frequent urination (during the day or at night) to sudden urgency or incontinence.

As the National Multiple Sclerosis Society explains , those kinds of issues happen when MS lesions block or slow down the transmission of nerve signals in parts of the central nervous system that control the bladder and urinary sphincters, or the muscles that help regulate the flow of urine.

6. Tingling In Other Parts Of Your Body

Abnormal body sensations and sensory disturbances are a common early sign of MS, including tingling — basically, pins and needles — in parts of your body. It’s a sign that there has been some nerve damage as a result of the disease, and can happen anywhere, but often in your face, arms or legs , sometimes just on one side of the body.

As one woman with MS told Everyday Health : “My first MS symptom was numbness in my right hand” that felt like that “tingly, pins-and-needles feeling you get when your hand falls asleep and the rest of your body is awake, only no matter how hard you try to shake and wake it up, the feeling won’t go away.”

If You Have Any Concerns, Talk To Your Doctor

First and foremost, if you have any of the symptoms listed here, don’t panic. The symptoms of MS really are wide-ranging and can overlap with so many other health conditions, big and small. That’s why if you have any concerns, it’s a good idea to go your primary care physician who can ask questions and run any necessary tests.

“Reaching out to a primary care provider as a first step, to undergo an evaluation is always a good idea,” Benavides urged. Multiple sclerosis can impact people of any age, but onset is more common among those age 20 to 40 and among women, who are up to four times more likely to develop the disease.

If you find that you’re dealing with a new symptom that progresses really quickly, that is more serious and warrants immediate care. If a primary care doctor can’t see you right away, head to the hospital.

“Say it starts with something with vision, and then you feel abnormal sensations or abnormal balance or new weakness — if these symptoms are evolving or developing, that should raise people’s level of concern,” Benavides added.

Because multiple sclerosis is a serious disease — and because it is one in which early diagnosis and treatment can make such a big difference in outcomes — you should seek an evaluation right away.

Also on HuffPost

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Shortness of breath can be a common symptom of almost any heart or lung condition

Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 82-year-old male and started experiencing shortness of breath about 14 months ago. The condition continues to deteriorate. I’ve had an echo stress test, nuclear stress test, pulmonary test, chest X-ray and CT scans, all coming back negative. Recently, a cardiac CT scan showed blockage in two arteries: 70% in one and 80% in the other. The cardiologist who performed the procedure found the blockage was not enough to warrant stents. Any suggestions? -- M.S.
UNION COUNTY, OR
LJWORLD

Woman’s nagging symptoms were signs of colon cancer

Andria Devlin didn’t have any risk factors or a family history of colon cancer, so when she began experiencing gastrointestinal issues in her early 40s, she didn’t think much of it. She was having sporadic bleeding with bowel movements and chronic constipation, but didn’t recognize them as much of an issue at the time.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Sclerosis#Mental Health#Symptom#Pins And Needles#Frequent Urination
Indy100

5 surprising signs of high intelligence

Nowadays, everyone is a self-proclaimed genius. Particularly, there are many people who not only want to exhibit high intelligence themselves but also seek it out in others as well. High intelligence is defined as having "superior intellectual or artistic abilities or exceptional creative power or as someone who ranks in the top 1% of all people on a test of intelligence.There are a few different methods for testing for high intelligence that have been created by psychologists and other experts. Sure, people can test there IQ (intelligence quotient) but the average IQ assessment is specifically designed to measure aptitude and...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
verywellhealth.com

Signs That You May Need a Colonoscopy

A colonoscopy is a procedure in which a long, flexible instrument with a tiny video camera is inserted into the rectum to view inside the colon (large intestine). The test helps determine the causes of various gastrointestinal problems. A colonoscopy is also performed to screen for colon cancer and precancerous lesions.
CANCER
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Artificial Sweetener You Need To Stop Putting In Your Coffee

Most of us can’t start the day without a cup of coffee. And although some people prefer the taste of black coffee, or have trained themselves to enjoy it, you’re probably used to sweetening it up with cream or a sweetener of choice. While coffee itself isn’t bad for you, loading it up with high sugar additives can have negative health effects. Artificial sweeteners are especially tricky, as they can be sneaky with how much sugar they actually contain. Being thoughtful and intentional about what you’re putting in your coffee, and knowing what may not be the healthiest choice, is the best way to avoid excess sugar in your diet.
HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

3 Simple Ways To Make Yourself Poop, According To Gut Health Experts

If you ask integrative gut health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D., a healthy person poops on average one to three times per day. Look: If pooping three times a day sounds unimaginable to you, you're not alone. But if pooping at least once every day also feels out of the question, you might be a little backed up.
HEALTH
New Haven Register

"Golden Blood"? Fewer Than 50 People Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
FRANCE
The Independent

Teenager has legs and fingers amputated after eating leftover noodles that caused potentially fatal condition

After eating leftover food in his fridge, which triggered a potentially deadly disease, a 19-year-old student had to get both of his legs and and all ten fingers amputated.In a YouTube video posted by Chubbyemu, Bernard Hsu, a doctor and YouTube creator, details the results of a case from The New England Journal of Medicine, which was first reported in March 2021.According to this study, a patient was admitted to the paediatric intensive care centre (PICU) “because of shock, multiple organ failure, and rash”. His pain first started 20 hours before he was admitted and shortly after he “ate rice,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
scitechdaily.com

Does Nerve Damage Contribute to “Long-COVID” Symptoms? Is It Treatable?

Almost all post-COVID neuropathy appears due to infection-triggered immune dysfunction that is potentially treatable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to experience “long-COVID” symptoms persisting at least three months after recovery from COVID, even after mild cases. These include difficulty getting through normal activities, faintness and rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities, and muscle weakness. A new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the National Institutes of Health suggests that some patients with long-COVID have long-lasting nerve damage that appears caused by infection-triggered immune dysfunction.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The most alarming COVID symptom you shouldn’t forget

It’s no secret that COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the country. But there are still an average of 59,000 cases reported per day, according to Axios, signaling that thousands of Americans are still becoming infected. What’s happening: COVID-19 symptoms continue to pop up for those 59,000. And one...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffPost

HuffPost

7K+
Followers
459
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy