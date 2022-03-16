ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Hill, GA

Herschel Walker asks ‘Why are there still apes?’ in discussion about evolution

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Maureen Breslin
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13bE39_0egvCccU00

( The Hill ) – The Republican front-runner for a Senate seat in Georgia, Herschel Walker , last weekend expressed doubt about evolution , citing the existence of apes as his reasoning for doubting the scientific theory.

More News from WRBL

“At one time, science said man came from apes. Did it not?” Walker said while speaking to the lead pastor of Sugar Hill Church in Sugar Hill, Ga.

“Every time I read or hear that, I think to myself, ‘You just didn’t read the same Bible I did,’ ” responded the church’s lead pastor, Chuck Allen.

“If that is true, why are there still apes? Think about it,” Walker said, posing the question to Allen and the crowd.

“Now you’re getting too smart for us,” Allen replied.

“Think about this: We have an evolution that is — we’ve gotten so intelligent that if that is still true, why are there still apes?” Walker added.

According to a PBS FAQ about evolution, “Humans are more closely related to modern apes … but we didn’t evolve from apes, either. Humans share a common ancestor with modern African apes. … Scientists believe this common ancestor existed 5 to 8 million years ago. Shortly thereafter, the species diverged into two separate lineages. One of these lineages ultimately evolved into gorillas and chimps, and the other evolved into early human ancestors called hominids.”

Walker, 60, is a former star NFL running back who has been endorsed by former President Trump in his bid to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) in the November midterm elections.

He has faced some controversy in his campaign.

Kemp responds to Abrams comment saying he was too ‘inept’ or ‘lazy’ to form state school pandemic plan

Walker’s ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, claimed in her divorce filings that Walker was physically abusive toward her and had even threatened to kill her, which prompted Grossman to seek a protective order, reports The Washington Post . Grossman also said in 2008 that Walker had put a gun to her head as he threatened to murder her.

In December, Walker said he has been “accountable” for his actions against Grossman, but did not elaborate.

Walker’s ex-girlfriend also said in 2012 that when she attempted to end her relationship with him, he threatened to “blow her head off” and kill himself, while another woman alleged that Walker threatened and stalked her in 2002, though no charges have been filed on those accusations, the Post notes, and Walker denies them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Herschel Walker makes appearance at private Columbus reception

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Football star turned political candidate Herschel Walker appeared before supporters at a private reception in Columbus Monday night. Walker, a former running back for the Georgia Bulldogs, is regarded as a front-runner in the Republican primary to flip Democrat Raphael Warnock’s senate seat. Supporters of Walker’s campaign were invited to a […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Sugar Hill, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police searching for multiple theft suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating a theft of property and possession of forged instrument case and seeks public help identifying the suspects. Authorities released security camera footage showing multiple individuals, as the department describes, four Hispanic suspects who cashed several fraudulent checks. The first suspect pictured is wearing blue jeans, […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Tuskegee University honor-roll student and football player shot and killed

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WRBL) – Honor-roll student and Tuskegee University sophomore wide receiver, Reginald Summage, was shot and killed over the weekend while allegedly trying to break up a fight at an off-campus party.   Friday night, March 18th, just before Midnight, Tuskegee officers responded to a shooting call with injuries at Washington Plaza, located along W […]
TUSKEGEE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apes#Evolution#Republican#Senate#Sugar Hill Church#African
WRBL News 3

Video: Homes torn apart in Atmore

UPDATE (1202 p.m.): Officials now say a total of six people were injured. One took himself to a hospital, three were transported to Atmore Community Hospital, and two were taken to Mobile for treatment. UPDATE (11:39 a.m.): Officials report there are no fatalities from the morning’s severe weather that tossed and tore apart nine homes […]
ATMORE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Science
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy