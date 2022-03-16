ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

One-on-one: Organizer of Greenville's musical festival, Spazzfest XIII

By Ryan Harper
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Music lovers have something to look forward to coming later in March.

Greenville is ever-changing and so are the musical acts that perform at local venues. Spazzfest XIII will be held March 24-27 at various locations around Greenville. The event features musical acts from around the country performing in the unique setting for fans and entertainers to enjoy.

Jeff Blinder, Spazzfest lead organizer, spoke with WNCT about the musical impact that is needed in Greenville, how long it’s been going on, and what musical genres people can expect when attending this large event.

For more times and dates for Spazzfest XIII, click here for the website.

Watch the video to find out more.

