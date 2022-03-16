Obituary: Misti Plante Borchert

Misti Plante Borchert

1977 – 2022

It is with great sadness that the family of Misti Plante Borchert announces her passing. Mother, daughter, sister, wife, and best friend to many, Misti died on February 25, 2022, in Hilton Head, South Carolina, where she and her family moved last summer from Los Angeles. She was 45.

Misti was a bright light with a radiant smile, a hearty laugh, and a contagious spirit. She is survived by her mother, Ann Fogal, her father, Amos Plante, her husband, Brent Borchert, their two children, Scarlet and Sabrina, and her siblings, Chris Plante (Stephanie) and Linda Paul (Douglas), and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life is planned for Saturday, March 19, 2022, at noon, Our Lady of Malibu, Malibu, California.

