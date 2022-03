The penultimate season of Killing Eve ended almost two years ago with Eve and Villanelle on a London bridge, walking away from each other for good. The fourth and final season of BBC America's border-crossing spy thriller and seductive cautionary tale of co-dependence will find our psychopathic assassin and unfettered intelligence agent on drastically different paths yet careening toward collision once again. Eve (Sandra Oh) is fully embracing her independent revenge mission that involves the number "Twelve," while Villanelle (Jodie Comer) is seeking an unorthodox path toward reinvention. "The central question of season 4 is: Can these women change? And if so, what is the nature of their change?" sums up Killing Eve executive producer and new head writer Laura Neal. "We've asked that pretty much for every character, and that's the jumping-off point. Were these people born or were they made? And if they were made, is there a way back for them?"

TV SERIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO