Janesville, WI

Truck on Ice winners named

By Gazette staff
 4 days ago

JANESVILLE

The Golden “K” Kiwanis club announced the winner of the 2022 Truck on Ice fundraiser.

Judi Krueger of Janesville had the closest guess. She received $3,000 for her first-place guess of 4:08 p.m. The truck sank into the ice at 4:14 p.m. on March 3.

The next four best guesses go to Janesville residents Douglas Treat, Paul Osmond, John Sarnow and Ralph Kessler. Each received $250 for their guess.

Ten more Truck on Ice participants received $100 for their guess.

GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

