Rosalia is set to take the stage at ‘Saturday Night Live’ on March 12. Find out more about the talented singer with over 18 million social media followers here. Rosalia, 28, is a name that’s been taking the music world by storm over the last year and with a gig as the musical guest for the March 12 episode of Saturday Night Live, she’s about to get even more attention. The Spanish singer-songwriter will team up with host Zoe Kravitz for the comedy sketch show and it’s just one of many fantastic opportunities she’s been getting lately. With over 18 million followers on Instagram, she’s definitely making her mark in a big way and we’re ready to see what else she has in store!

