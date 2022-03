A third Round Rock location of Dutch Bros Coffee is in early planning stages, according to city and company representatives. A target opening date has not yet been set, but this location could open in 2023, according to a company representative. Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filings for the project show that plans for the site include a 950-square-foot structure at 2630 S. A.W. Grimes Blvd., Round Rock. The second Round Rock location of the drive-thru coffee chain opened March 4. www.dutchbros.com.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO