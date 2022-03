Todrick Hall opted not to participate in interviews after the season finale of Celebrity Big Brother, Us Weekly can confirm. Todrick, 36, canceled press appearances scheduled for Wednesday, February 23, shortly after he finished his time on season 3 of the hit CBS series. During the finale, Miesha Tate won, with the choreographer finishing as the runner-up after receiving only one of eight votes from the jury. (Third place participant Cynthia Bailey, who is the only cast member who hadn’t watched footage from the show yet, was the only one to vote for Todrick.) It’s unclear if Todrick plans to do press about the show in the coming days.

TV SHOWS ・ 20 DAYS AGO