While San Diego State wants to win its first game in the NCAA Tournament since 2015, things are personal for the Aztecs too. Matt Bradley, the leading scorer on poor teams before his transfer to SDSU, pronounced himself “really grateful for this moment.” Adam Seiko, who has had a taste of March Madness before, now will watch his younger brother Arthur Kaluma experience it too – and against him no less.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO