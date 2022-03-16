Local man sentenced to 15 months in prison for possessing a firearm
Waterloo, IA – According to the court documents, the 19-year-old defendant was sentenced to 15 months in prison. Prosecutors said the 19-year-old defendant...waterloojournal.com
Waterloo, IA – According to the court documents, the 19-year-old defendant was sentenced to 15 months in prison. Prosecutors said the 19-year-old defendant...waterloojournal.com
Waterloo Journal delivers more original content, breaking stories and in-depth coverage on issues that matter most to the people of Waterloo. Serving our communities is at the very heart of everything we do.https://waterloojournal.com
Comments / 0