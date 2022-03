The mother of a young boy says her 11-year-old son was reportedly handcuffed and detained for allegedly stealing a bike. The mom now demands better officer training after her son is left emotionally scarred. Officers reportedly identified the boy for allegedly punching a person and stealing someone else’s bike. But according to the family, that is all wrong. His family denies the allegations. A video of the incident shows his family pleading for the police to let their beloved go at the scene.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO