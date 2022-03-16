ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

AHA News: A Routine Checkup Led Him to Fix a Leaky Heart Valve Before It Became a Problem

HealthDay
HealthDay
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5wEF_0egutD0300

WEDNESDAY, March 16, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- When Randy Fritz went to his primary care physician for a checkup, he hadn't been to see his doctor in more than a decade, but he wasn't concerned. Why would he be? He played tennis and racquetball regularly with nary a problem. He ate healthy foods. He felt fine.

So, he was shocked by what his doctor told him: He had a heart murmur and needed to see a cardiologist.

"The cardiologist said I had a leaky mitral valve," said Fritz, who lives near Austin, Texas. "I jokingly said, 'So I guess I'll need surgery?'"

"Yes," his doctor said.

"I was being sarcastic!" Fritz replied.

"Sarcastic or not," his doctor said, "you're going to need it."

Then the cardiologist emphasized two points. Even if Fritz felt fine, a leaky mitral valve would eventually degrade his quality of life. It wasn't a question of if but when. And he would be better off repairing the valve while he was healthy.

"Valves in the heart are designed to let blood flow in one direction only," said Dr. Stephen J. Dewan, the cardiothoracic surgeon who performed Fritz's procedure. "Randy's valve was defective and allowed blood to go backwards inappropriately. To compensate, the heart tends to pump more blood."

Left untreated, he said, patients can develop shortness of breath and atrial fibrillation, which need even more intervention.

"We want to interrupt this before the chambers of the heart get too big," Dewan said, "before patients develop symptoms."

Studies show, he added, "that folks who are operated on while they are healthy and asymptomatic tend to do better further down the road" than those who have surgery once they've developed atrial fibrillation.

"That was one of the main things I was told: If I waited too long and got an oversized ventricle, it would not be repairable," Fritz said.

Still, he had no symptoms, which was why his wife and their three grown children struggled to reconcile that this seemingly healthy guy needed heart surgery.

Fritz decided to have an echocardiogram every six months. If it showed his situation was worsening, he'd have surgery.

Everything looked fine until mid-2019. "My cardiologist wanted me to have the surgery in 2020, but the pandemic hit, and elective procedures were being shut down. I didn't want to be in the hospital during that time anyway."

Fritz began going in for tests every quarter. After his echocardiogram in January 2021, almost four years after this cardiac waiting game began, his cardiologist told him, "You can't wait."

So Fritz, who still felt fine, resigned himself to the surgery. He went online to research his condition and the surgery.

"It would have been better if I'd never looked," he said. "You don't want to know all the things they're going to do to you and all the things that can go haywire. That's input you don't need. Nothing positive can come out of that."

He took a deep breath and put his trust in his surgeon, who completely understood Fritz's curiosity.

"I encourage them to do all the homework they want to do," Dewan said. "There's an equal amount of information that is not good and information that is. It's our job to sort through questions and allay patients' anxieties."

Everything went smoothly during the surgery last March, but Fritz was miserable in the days after. He had a terrible cough, was in pain and felt weaker than he ever had in his life. He couldn't help but second-guess his decision.

"The biggest trauma was the week in the hospital when I regretted my decision to have the surgery," he said. "I even told my doctor and surgeon that I wasn't pleased at all."

These days, Fritz – who is 66 – feels about the same as he did when he was initially diagnosed with a leaky mitral valve. He's playing tennis, riding his bike and feeling positive about his health. The difference is, his most recent echocardiogram showed everything to be normal. So now he has the peace of mind of knowing he made the right decision.

"If I'd never gone to the doctor, I probably would have started having a degraded quality of life at some point," Fritz said. "The agony and discomfort I had over a relatively short period of time came and went quickly. Now I have a heart that's going to work properly."

Which brings him to his mission of sorts: to encourage people to have regular checkups, even if they are feeling fine. And, he said, "to help people who are asymptomatic summon courage to have this kind of procedure if need be. I want to turn this experience into something that can be used to advance patient education."

American Heart Association News covers heart and brain health. Not all views expressed in this story reflect the official position of the American Heart Association. Copyright is owned or held by the American Heart Association, Inc., and all rights are reserved. If you have questions or comments about this story, please email editor@heart.org.

By Leslie Barker

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Shortness of breath can be a common symptom of almost any heart or lung condition

Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 82-year-old male and started experiencing shortness of breath about 14 months ago. The condition continues to deteriorate. I’ve had an echo stress test, nuclear stress test, pulmonary test, chest X-ray and CT scans, all coming back negative. Recently, a cardiac CT scan showed blockage in two arteries: 70% in one and 80% in the other. The cardiologist who performed the procedure found the blockage was not enough to warrant stents. Any suggestions? -- M.S.
UNION COUNTY, OR
WYTV.com

Doctor shares warning signs for kidney disease

(WKBN) — March is National Kidney Month and it’s all about raising awareness for better kidney health. It’s estimated that 37 million people in America battle chronic kidney disease. As many as nine out of 10 people don’t even know they have it. There aren’t many...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Boston

COVID Can Leave Patients With Long-Lasting Heart Conditions, Study Finds

BOSTON (CBS) – COVID-19 can have long-lasting effects on the heart, even among people who weren’t hospitalized with the disease. A new study has identified a variety of different heart and vascular-related effects of coronavirus. Researchers in St. Louis looked at data on more than 150,000 patients in the VA system with COVID-19. They found that more than a month after infection, the patients were at higher risk of at least 20 cardiovascular-related complications including stroke, heart failure, abnormal heart rhythms, and blood clots. These conditions were seen among some patients who were never hospitalized during their acute illness, but the more severe the initial infection, the greater the risk. If you have had COVID-19 and are now experiencing shortness of breath, chest discomfort, fatigue, or other concerning symptoms, please have your doctor evaluate you for heart-related complications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
MedicalXpress

High blood pressure genes improve heart surgery survival in children

Children with a genetic makeup that predicts high blood pressure as adults are more likely to survive congenital heart defect repair surgery, according to a new study published in Circulation Research. The findings could help inform treatment strategies and improve outcomes for children undergoing congenital heart defect repair procedures, said...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Drug of Choice for Hypertension? High Blood Pressure

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are the drug of choice for hypertension (high blood pressure). People who are unable to tolerate ACE inhibitors are given angiotensin II receptor antagonists or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). However, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment of hypertension. Because hypertension is caused by many factors, different medications...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Valve#Heart Surgery#Heart Murmur#Mitral Valve#Aha#Aha News
MedicalXpress

Sleep apnea accelerates aging, but treatment may reverse it

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects 22 million people in the U.S. and is linked to a higher risk of hypertension, heart attacks, stroke, diabetes and many other chronic conditions. But now researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine have found that untreated OSA also accelerates the biological aging process and that appropriate treatment can slow or possibly reverse the trend.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Fox News

Stroke risk: What to know

Model Hailey Bieber has said she is fine after suffering a small blood clot to her brain this past week. "On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram. "They found...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health

How to Identify Stroke-Like Symptoms—Even in Young People

Model Hailey Bieber made headlines over the weekend after being rushed to a Palm Springs hospital for "stroke-like" symptoms, which were later linked to a small blood clot in her brain. The fact that someone so young experienced stroke-like symptoms is shocking to many, particularly because strokes are most often...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Medical Myths: All about stroke

In our Medical Myths series, we approach medical misinformation head on. Using expert insight and peer reviewed research to wrestle fact from fiction, MNT brings clarity to the myth riddled world of health journalism. According to the. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , over 795,000 people in the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Harvard Health

Fish linked to lower risk of vascular brain disease

Older adults who eat fish several times a week may be less likely to develop early signs of cerebrovascular disease, a new study finds. Cerebrovascular disease (which refers to disorders that affect blood flow to the brain) includes strokes, ministrokes, and related problems. Published Nov. 30, 2021, in Neurology, the...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Heart Attack Survivors Less Likely To Develop Parkinson’s Disease

People who have had a heart attack are at increased risk of stroke and vascular dementia; however, a new study found they may be less likely to develop Parkinson’s disease. A large, nationwide study in Denmark found that the risk of Parkinson’s disease was moderately lower among people who have had a heart attack than among the general population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy