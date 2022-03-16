Nets vs. Mavericks: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday

After dominating the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night, the Brooklyn Nets will play the second half of a back-to-back at home against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. If you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Kyrie Irving exploded for a career-high 60 points in Orlando, but due to the controversial private-sector mandate in New York City, he’ll be forced to watch again from the sidelines as his Nets take on the Mavs.

Kevin Durant has publicly called out New York City mayor Eric Adams to change the mandate, but there has been no movement from City Hall so far.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Wednesday’s nationally televised Nets vs. Mavericks game.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Wednesday, March 16

Wednesday, March 16 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Mavericks at Nets injury report:

Mavericks: Reggie Bullock (personal reasons), Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Theo Pinson (right finger fracture) are out.

Nets: The Nets have not yet issued an injury report for Wednesday, but Seth Curry (left ankle soreness), Cam Thomas (back contusion), LaMarcus Aldridge (right hip impingement), Joe Harris (ankle surgery) and Ben Simmons (back soreness) missed Tuesday’s game in Orlando. Kyrie Irving will be ineligible to play vs. Dallas.

Probable starting lineups

Dallas Mavericks

F Spencer Dinwiddie

F Dorian Finney-Smith

C Dwight Powell

G Jalen Brunson

G Luka Doncic

Brooklyn Nets