Will Texans QB Deshaun Watson force his way to the Saints?

By John Crumpler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The picture is beginning to come into focus with the Deshaun Watson saga. After over a year of trade speculation, general manager Nick Caserio and the Houston Texans finally appear well positioned to trade their former franchise quarterback.

The quarterback has gone through an extensive process whereby Houston has signed off on preliminary trade packages and authorized teams to speak to Watson. In the five days since Watson was cleared of all criminal charges by a grand jury, four serious candidates have emerged.

The New Orleans Saints. The Carolina Panthers. The Cleveland Browns. The Atlanta Falcons. Three NFC South squads trying to position themselves for the post-Brady era and a Cleveland team that is finally ready to compete with the big boys of the AFC.

This is suddenly a very interesting situation for Houston.

Many have already ruled out the candidacy of the Browns. They were impressive enough to land an interview but there are serious doubts about Watson’s desire to play for the organization in a cold weather city. There is additionally major pushback within the Texans’ organization to trade Watson within their own conference.

Some, such as noted NFL reporter Benjamin Allbright, are extremely confident that Cleveland’s bid will ultimately fail.

This brings us to three NFC South squads bidding for the candidacy of the same quarterback, and to the premise of this article.

First, the Panthers have by far and away the best trade package. They have the No. 6 overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft and young players such as Brian Burns and Jeremy Chinn to pair with future draft selections. Their package offers a blue chip prospect and immediate young defensive talent that is needed to facilitate a rebuild.

It’s no secret that Panthers owner David Tepper wants Watson on his football team. Houston would be well positioned to take advantage of Watson returning to the same area he played college football.

Next, the Falcons. Watson grew up near the Atlanta area and was even a ball boy growing up for the Falcons. Atlanta offers a similar avenue for Watson to return to an area he’s familiar with and dominate the NFC South. Like Carolina, their package is also great, if not slightly inferior.

Atlanta boasts the No 8 overall selection in this year’s draft but lacks the talent on their roster compared to the Panthers. Their future picks are considered valuable as the team would likely need a season or two to rebuild. Regardless, a blue-chip prospect at eighth overall and solid future picks are all there.

Atlanta and Carolina represent excellent opportunities for Houston to come out huge in a Watson trade. Losing a top-7 quarterback is never ideal but the respective packages would rapidly accelerate the rebuild and put the Texans in a position to rapidly accelerate their rebuild.

However, there’s one problem. The Saints exist and they appear to have Watson’s ear.

The Saints are one of the best run organizations in the NFL and represent an opportunity for Watson to win immediately in his departure from Houston. New Orleans won an incredible nine games last season even after the departure of Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees. Coach Sean Payton has left but the team isn’t expected to miss a beat in his absence.

New Orleans lacks the same level of capital that Atlanta and Carolina provide. Their 2022 first rounder sits at 18th overall and their future picks project to be far less valuable, as the team potentially competes for a Super Bowl immediately. Their players can’t compare to Chinn or Burns from Carolina or an A.J. Terrell type from Atlanta.

At face value, with the information available, there’s no way Nick Caserio would outright choose the Saints package. This raises an important question.

Is Watson ready to force the Saints package?

It’s possible Houston is amicable to ending the situation and fine with what New Orleans has to offer. There are certainly arguments the front office should avoid any other bouts of public dysfunction to the public. The leverage is also all with Watson, it won’t be difficult to leak to the media and potentially weaken both New Orleans’ and others offers.

How messy are both parties willing to make this publicly? Agent David Mulugheta had no issue making Jacksonville uncomfortable in freeing Jalen Ramsey for the Los Angeles Rams.

The ball has shifted entirely to Watson’s court entering Wednesday. How he manages the meetings and his no trade clause will determine the future of Houston’s franchise. Reports are promising they’ll get close to full value regardless of the destination, but fans should maybe start to let go of the idea of two selections in the top-10.

