Garrison, MN

Two Twin Cities Men Sentenced for Garrison Bank Robbery

By Lee Voss
 5 days ago
ST. PAUL -- Two men who admitted to robbing the Deerwood Bank in Garrison in July 2020 have been sentenced. A federal judge has sentenced 52-year-old John Paciorek II to seven-and-a-half years in prison for his role...

