Like just about everything else, taking a Lyft is about to get more expensive. Right now, drivers of all stripes are stuck between steadily-rising inflation and soaring gas prices. As a result, they’re spending more at the pump than they ever have. At this point, many ride-hail drivers are wondering if it is time to find another way to make money. Because of this, Lyft will add a fuel surcharge for all rides.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO