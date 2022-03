The FA Cup quarter-finals are upon us, and Crystal Palace and Everton will vie for a spot in the final four in this afternoon’s all-Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.The last time either side made it to the semi-finals of the competition was in 2016, when Palace advanced to the final but were beaten by Manchester United, who saw off Everton to reach the showpiece fixture.Both sides will be buoyed as they enter this quarter-final, with Palace having secured a 0-0 draw against Premier League leaders Man City on Monday, before 10-man Everton beat Newcastle with a 99th-minute goal from...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 HOUR AGO