Vindicator file photo / March 10, 1958 | There was a moment of suspense 64 years ago for a cool-headed helicopter pilot and nerveless structural ironworkers atop the tower of the new St. Columba Cathedral. The 300-pound, 20-foot cross was in place, but the ropes that tied it to the whirlybird were tangled. Francis Gaffney, 27, of Liberty, scrambled halfway up the cross and cut the lines. A chilled crowd of thousands watching the drama cheered and applauded. Bishop Emmet Walsh blessed the cross as it lay at the foot of the steps of the cathedral before it was hoisted by the helicopter.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO