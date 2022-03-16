ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Dear Penny: Should I Work More to Support My Anti-Capitalist Boyfriend?

By Robin Hartill, CFP®
 1 day ago
Me and my boyfriend are in our second year of college. We moved into an on campus apartment together last semester. We made enough last summer to cover rent for the fall, so neither of us was working aside from a few weekends. Once winter break started, I resumed...

psychologytoday.com

Couples Who Share This One Thing Stay Happier Together

The other day when I (Suzie) woke up on a dreary weekday morning, the first thing that crossed my mind was the many, many problems in the world right now. Numerous negative thoughts flooded my brain. Not to mention my seemingly endless to-do list, which made me want to take immediate refuge underneath the warm covers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walter Rhein

Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Hide Their Laziness by Bragging About Hard Work

My enduring memory of my father is a man who was always asleep on the couch. We learned to be silent entering the living room because we didn’t want to wake him up. The other thing I remember about my father is that he always bragged about how hard he worked. He would say this to other family members. He would say this to his friends. He would tell random strangers.
Slate

Our Daughter’s Husband Left Her for Another Woman. But Guess Who Really Got Screwed.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About eight years ago my daughter and her then-husband decided to build a home for themselves and three children here in northern Idaho. My wife and I had a vacant 10-acre parcel attached to our primary home of many years. We all decided that it made sense for my daughter and her family to build on our property, with the agreement that my wife and I would act as the bank and finance the build, partially to avoid the construction headaches that come with using a traditional construction loan, and partially to let us realize some interest income on money that was doing nothing in its current investment portfolio. The agreement was that after the home was complete, we would go to a real estate attorney, get a contract drawn up and they would begin their “mortgage” commitments. We would get to have our grandkids close by, and life would be good for all.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MarketWatch

My mother-in-law left her $1 million life-insurance policy to my brother-in-law, but her will says she wants him to share it with my husband. What can we do?

My husband and I took care of my mother-in-law for eight years. Around five years ago we gave up the house we were renting to save her home because she could not afford it, and because she could no longer live alone. We ended up taking out a loan to buy her house. It was not gifted and we did not incur her debt; instead, we paid what the house was appraised for.
Daily Mail

19-year-old claims she was rejected for a job at a grocery store because of her playful outgoing VOICEMAIL message - revealing a manager insisted it was 'inappropriate' (despite it containing NO rude words)

A 19-year-old woman says that a manager rejected her for a job at a grocery store because her outgoing voicemail message wasn't 'appropriate' — but viewers hear nothing wrong with it. Zanaya Jones took to TIkTok to play the outgoing message, which was recorded in a playful, sing-song voice.
Tracey Folly

My boyfriend grabbed food out of my hands while I was eating

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Calling him controlling would be an understatement. A decade ago, I dated a man who was extremely bossy. He sought to control everything I did, from where I worked to how much money I spent.
Thought Catalog

If You Are In Love With Someone Who Cannot Love You Back, This Is Your Reminder

This poem is from the book A Gentle Reminder by Bianca Sparacino. Listen — if you are in love with someone who cannot love you back at the moment, please understand that this is not a reflection of your goodness, this is not a reflection of your worth. Sometimes life weathers people in different ways. We are all on this Earth just trying to figure ourselves out, just trying to mend the breaks in our souls, just trying to deal with what is heavy within us. Sometimes we’re ready and another person is not. Sometimes we try and another person does not. Sometimes we pour ourselves into another human being and they cannot contain all that we are. Sometimes we fight and another person surrenders. Sometimes we choose to make things work, and another.
The Penny Hoarder

The Penny Hoarder

The Penny Hoarder is one of the nation's largest personal finance websites. We help readers to make smart choices with their money.

 https://thepennyhoarder.com

